The Winter King on MGM+ is scheduled to air starting on August 20, 2023. The historical drama is an adaptation of The Winter King: A Novel of Arthur from the Warlord Chronicles trilogy by Bernard Cornwell, also known for writing The Last Kingdom.

This captivating series will bring to life the enchanting legends of the renowned King Arthur.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode series has completed filming in Wales and the West Country. It is scheduled to premiere as one of the new scripted originals during the ongoing writers' strike.

Iain De Caestecker, best known for his role as Leopold Fitz/The Doctor on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., stars in the lead role as King Arthur next to Eddie Marsan as High King Uther, Ellie James as Nimue, and Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin.

The Winter King is produced by Sony Pictures Television's production company Bad Wolf, and adapted by Kate Brooke (A Discovery of Witches) and Ed Whitmore (Manhunt).

Otto Bathurst, known for the British period crime drama Peaky Blinders serves as lead director and executive producer alongside Toby Leslie. Executive producers also include Julie Gardner, Lachlan MacKinnon, Jane Tranter, Sherry Marsh, Shelley Browning and Kenneth L. Browning.

The Winter King takes viewers to the 5th century Dark Ages depicting the tale of an exiled Arthur Pendragon

Earlier this month, Sony Pictures Television dropped the official trailer for The Winter King giving an insight into what to expect from the time-old tale of Britain's King Arthur.

The 10-part historical drama is set in the Dark Ages during the 5th century and centers around the valiant Arthur Pendragon (Caestecker), the bastard son of ruthless King Uther (Marsan), who has been exiled. As an outcast, Arthur grows into a formidable warrior and respected leader, trying to find his place in the world.

However, Britain is split up into several tribes and groups which cause obstacles on Arthur's path. Sometimes, conflicts turn violent and hostile. Elsewhere, there also exist the Saxon invader threats and Druid-Christian tensions.

The official synopsis for the series, as per TV Line, states:

"The Winter King is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader."

According to The Wrap, head of MGM+ Michael Wright commented on the upcoming series in an official release:

"The Winter King is a cinematic and imaginative reinterpretation of the Arthurian legend. Kate Brooke, Ed Whitmore, and the magnificent cast take viewers on a fascinating and entertaining journey through this timeless tale told through a new lens."

The same outlet reported that executive producer Julie Gardner further added:

"It’s long been Bad Wolf’s ambition to bring the Arthurian legend to the screen. It’s a story of courage, sacrifice and passion that has endured for generations. With Bernard Cornwell’s trilogy as our North Star, we are honored to be on this quest with our wonderful partners at MGM+, ITVX and Sony Pictures Television."

The full cast of MGM+'s The Winter King

Here is the full cast list of the upcoming historical drama:

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur

Eddie Marsan as Uther, High King of Dumnonia

Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin

Ellie James as Nimue

Stuart Campell as Derfel

Olumide Olorunfemi as Lunete

Daniel Ings as Owain

Valene Kane as Morgan

Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere

Simon Merrells as Gundleus, the king of Siluria

Tatjana Nardone as Ladwys

Steven Elder as Bedwin

Andrew Gower as Sansum

Aneirin Hughes as Gorfydd

Emily John as Princess Ceinwyn

Ken Nwosu as Sagramor

Matt Mella as Lanval

Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys

The Winter King premieres on MGM+ on Sunday, August 20, 2023.