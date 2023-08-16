The Winter King: Release date, where to watch, trailer, cast, and more

The Winter King, MGM+'s latest offering, is set to provide a riveting spin on the timeless King Arthur legend. Going beyond the traditional portrayal, this series showcases Arthur as a gritty warlord navigating the challenges of a fractured Britain.

With Iain De Caestecker leading a diverse and talented cast, The Winter King promises epic battles, political intrigue, and breathtaking visuals of the United Kingdom.

Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the fifth century's Dark Ages, The Winter King is premiering on August 20, 2023, on MGM+. Later, it will be available on ITVX for UK viewers. The series aims to redefine the Arthurian narrative for longtime enthusiasts and new fans.

The Winter King: An in-depth exploration of Arthur's World

The Winter King offers a fresh and gritty portrayal of King Arthur's life, steering away from the archetypal future king to a rugged warlord. Inspired by Bernard Cornwell's novel trilogy, the narrative is seen through the eyes of Derfel, a character who perceives Arthur's unparalleled greatness amidst his evident imperfections.

The Winter King tantalizes viewers with its intense battle sequences, stellar cast, and breathtaking visuals of the United Kingdom. With the release of its trailer, the series has garnered significant buzz among King Arthur aficionados.

This fantasy drama promises a raw depiction of King Arthur's life, challenging the traditional narrative norms. Boasting a cast including Iain De Caestecker, this 10-episode series revolves around Bernard Cornwell's novels, painting a picture of the fifth century's Dark Ages. It chronicles the ascent of Arthur Pendragon, King Uther's disowned illegitimate child, who confronts the tribulations of a fragmented Britain.

While there have been numerous adaptations of King Arthur's tale, The Winter King differentiates itself by sourcing from Cornwell's The Warlord Chronicles. These writings focus on Derfel, embodied by Stuart Campbell, the series' narrator. Derfel's perspective allows the audience to experience a distinctive retelling of the King Arthur legend.

The recently unveiled trailer begins with Merlin urging Arthur to reclaim Britain. As it progresses, the emphasis is on Arthur's marginalized status, stripped of family and nation.

This exclusion fuels his determination to defend the nation that cast him away. The trailer predominantly highlights wars and confrontations, essential elements from the source novels, while offering sneak peeks of the diverse cast.

Release date & streaming

Filming wrapped up in 2022, and fans can eagerly mark their calendars for August 20, 2023, for its premiere on MGM+. UK viewers can anticipate its launch on ITVX later the same year. Despite numerous scheduling upheavals in the industry due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the release remains on track.

Stellar cast

While King Arthur remains central to the narrative, the story unfolds predominantly through the young Derfel's perspective. Iain De Caestecker steps into Arthur's shoes, a stark contrast to his role as Fitz in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. Stuart Campbell, recognized for his role in SAS Rogue Heroes, becomes Derfel.

Merlin, portrayed by Nathaniel Martello-White, is pivotal as he coaxes Arthur into the battlefield with visions of a united Britain. Eddie Marsan essays the powerful High King Uther, while Jordan Elexandra becomes Guinevere.

The ensemble cast also features talents like Elle James, Daniel Ings, Ken Nwosu, Andrew Gower, and many more, offering fresh spins on the iconic characters or introducing new ones.

Plot glimpse

As mentioned earlier, the narrative unfolds in the tumultuous Dark Ages, with Arthur Pendragon depicted as High King Uther's banished illegitimate heir. His journey from a renowned warrior to Britain's savior commences when Merlin propels him to wage wars in his homeland.

Yet, Arthur is acutely aware of the looming deadly confrontations from the invading Saxons and the internal strife between Druids and Christians.

The Winter King is geared to redefine King Arthur's narrative, taking viewers on an unprecedented journey filled with intrigue, battles, and a profound human connection.