How to unlock Lord Arthur in Evil Dead: The Game

Lord Arthur appeared in the Army of Darkness movie and now has a place in Evil Dead: The Game.

There are several Survivor characters that can be unlocked and played from various pieces of media in the Evil Dead franchise. Most of them are unlocked by completing a specific mission.

That is true for Lord Arthur. Players who want to add him to their playable character collection in Evil Dead: The Game will need to complete the Homecoming King Mission.

How to get Lord Arthur as a Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game

Lord Arthur fights side by side with other Survivors in Evil Dead: The Game (Image via Saber Interactive)

Homecoming King is one of the last solo missions available. However, it can only be played if all of the missions that come before it have been beaten. This requires a bit of work to unlock Lord Arthur.

During the mission, players will take control of Lord Arthur. They won't be able to use him outside of that until the Homecoming King is complete, so get ready to fight with the noble.

How to complete the Homecoming King mission

A look at the in-game loading screen for the Homecoming King mission (Image via Saber Interactive)

After completing every single mission prior to Homecoming King, players can select it from the mission menu. After loading in and taking on the role of Lord Arthur, here is how to get the job done:

Gather as many supplies as possible from the starting location

Travel south of the spawn point to the Fishing Village

Defeat all of the skeleton enemies that try and stop Lord Arthur from his objective

Find the Kandarian Dagger in the village as it is one of two items needed to send Lord Arthur back to his time

The second item needed to create a rift to take him home is the Necronomicon

It can be found east of Fishing Village at the Knowby Cabin

More skeletons will appear, but they can be easily dispatched

Find the Necronomicon and defeat more skeletons that appear after obtaining the evil book

Lord Arthur now needs to reach the tunnels under the Fryingpan Tunnel point of interest

As players arrive, Evil Ash will appear and begin attacking as the boss battle of this mission

Battle Evil Ash for a moment until the Evil Dead: The Game boss disappears

Next, Lord Arthur needs to find Excaliber, his famous sword

Go to Payne Manor and destroy the red skeletons playing the flutes outside

Defeat the other Elite skeleton enemies and the regular ones standing guard in order to enter the house

Grab Excalibur from inside the mansion and head back to Fryingpan Tunnel

Go through the rift and it will transport Lord Arthur into a pit

Fight the Pit Deadite inside the cage and Evil Ash will appear after

Defeat him once and for all to send Lord Arthur home

Homecoming King will be complete at this point and he will be unlocked as a playable Survivor

After Lord Arthur is unlocked in Evil Dead: The Game, players can use him in a variety of missions with his special abilities. His abilities are focused around inflicting more damage on enemies in his path.

