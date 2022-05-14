Evil Dead: The Game - What are the solo mission rewards?

Evil Dead: The Game is primarily a 4v1 asymmetrical survival horror game, but it does feature some single-player content. This content comes in the form of missions, which are single-player adventures based on memorable moments from the Evil Dead franchise.

While some players may not want to play solo, there are rewards in it for those that tackle the missions. Here is what players need to know before they dive into the solo content the game has to offer.

Evil Dead: The Game features a few solo missions with unique rewards

As of the time of writing, there are five missions that are available in Evil Dead: The Game. Each of these is part of the solo experience. They take place somewhere in the Evil Dead series, and long-time fans will likely be familiar with them.

While there more missions might be added in the future, there are just five right now, and each of these comes with its own rewards.

Missions in Evil Dead: The Game and their rewards

If you love someone, set them free…with a chainsaw: Ash Williams (Ash vs Evil Dead) character unlock & Knowby Recording 1

Party down: Funeral attire & Knowby Recording 2

Kill ‘em all: Amanda Fisher (Ash vs Evil Dead) character unlock & Knowby Recording 3

It’s not gonna let us go!: Pablo Simon Bolivar (Ash vs Evil Dead) character unlock & Knowby Recording 4

Homecoming King: Lord Arthur (Army of Darkness) character unlock & Knowby Recording 5

Fans of the Evil Dead franchise will love playing these solo missions, as they highlight several incredible moments from the years of Sam Raimi’s work. This includes Army of Darkness, where players can unlock Lord Arthur as a playable character.

For players that want more survivor options, solo missions are the way to go since there are three characters who can be unlocked through these missions. This means players brave enough to go at it alone can pick up more characters to use in their online matches.

These missions also offer Knowby Recordings. These items are for the players that want more lore and to understand how the events that take place in the game came about. The recordings are named after Professor Knowby, who originally found the Necronomicon in the franchise. These Knowby Recordings help explain how the characters from the films and the TV show wound up in the predicament that they’re in.

While the solo content is not designed to offer a full-blown single-player campaign-like experience, the missions do add some depth to the title and also expand on the Evil Dead lore. This increases the overall appeal of the game.

Evil Dead: The Game is a new asymmetrical horror title where a group of survivors from the Evil Dead franchise must work together and acquire certain key items to overcome the Karandian Demon.

