Evil Dead: The Game - how to crossplay on Xbox and PlayStation

Ash is back with Evil Dead: The Game, and asymmetrical multiplayer title has crossplay across the Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Thankfully, the developers revealed back in February 2022, that the game will have full crossplay across PCs and consoles, making it very easy to set up.

EvilDeadTheGame @EvilDeadTheGame Summon all of your friends - Evil Dead: The Game will have full cross-play between PC and consoles! Summon all of your friends - Evil Dead: The Game will have full cross-play between PC and consoles! https://t.co/WKU5YAluZY

How to crossplay in Evil Dead: The Game across consoles

Evil Dead: The Game brings together iconic characters from the Evil Dead films, but what about friends who play on different platforms? Thankfully, Evil Dead’s developers have made sure that anyone can play with whomever they want.

Not everyone wishes to play with crossplay, and it remains a pretty hot topic in online gaming, but for those who wish to activate it in Evil Dead: The Game will have to follow the steps as listed below:

Log into the game

Open the settings

Click the “Game” tab

Make sure the “Crossplay” tab is ticked

Thankfully, it's very easy to turn crossplay on and off at the player's whim (Image via Saber Interactive)

The above steps work for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, though Xbox users need to go through one more step to make sure they can use crossplay. However, this step may have already been completed if players have played crossplay games before

To activate crossplay on Xbox, players should follow the steps as listed below:

Open Xbox console’s settings

Select “Online safety & family”

Select “Communication & multiplayer”

Enable Crossplay

All versions of the game allow crossplay, but this game, like many online multiplayer games on console, requires PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold.

From here, players just need to use “Social” in the main menu and search for their friends. It will also show which platform the players are on. However, it is important to note that people will not show up to play until they have completed the tutorial. For players invited into a game, they can find their invites under:

Social -> Party Invites.

Evil Dead: The Game was released on May 13, 2022, and brings together familiar characters from the various Evil Dead franchises to work together against the Karandian Demon. Players will need to manage their fears, and find key items that will seal the breach between worlds and make the planet safe once and for all from evil demonic forces.

