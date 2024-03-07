"Pot meets kettle", "Peter McNeeley at 25" - Fans react as Sean Strickland theorizes real reason behind Ryan Garcia's questionable online activities

Sean Strickland recently offered insights into the apparent underlying reasons behind Ryan Garcia's puzzling online antics.

Garcia's recent conduct has stirred a ripple of apprehension throughout combat sports fans. With allegations of involvement in occult practices, and startling accusations of witnessing misconduct at Bohemian Grove, questions about Garcias's mental well-being loom large as he gears up for an April 20 showdown against Devin Haney.

UFC fighter Sean Strickland, who initially criticized Garcia with harsh language for addressing his mental health struggles, later extended a helping hand to 'KingRy' in what appeared to be a period of emotional challenges.

'Tarzan' recently turned to X and seemed to speculate about the fundamental cause of Garcia's perplexing behavior, attributing it to the boxer's potential brain damage or chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) resulting from his extensive amateur career. Strickland shared a screenshot detailing Garcia's career, along with a caption:

"No amount of money is worth the damage that has been done to this kid's brain... I'm out.."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to Strickland's hypothesis with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"He's Peter McNeeley at 25."

Another wrote:

"Pot meet kettle."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Can people who have boxed since a young age correctly remember life events? Or do they just have scrambled eggs in there."

Credits: @SStricklandMMA on X

Garcia started his boxing journey with aspirations of representing the United States in the 2016 Olympics at the tender age of seven. With a 15-time national amateur championship under his belt and a remarkable amateur record of 215-15, the 25-year-old Californian prodigy transitioned to the professional scene at just 17. He currently holds a career record of 24-1, including 20 knockout wins.

Ryan Garcia accuses Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks of ties to Jeffrey Epstein's island

Ryan Garcia is embroiled in yet another social media controversy after a string of peculiar events.

During a recent session on X Space, Garcia made sensational claims about possessing classified information from Epstein's infamous list. According to him, famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey and two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks had significant ties to the disgraced financier's island:

"I got the Epstein’s list if you want me to drop the names... Oprah and Tom Hanks. Who else is on the list, we already know who's on that list that's why they are scrambling, they are scared, bro."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Expand Tweet