"Nah, this is nasty" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia sports a Devin Haney and Diddy shirt during gym session

Devin Haney is set to return to the ring on April 20 when he defends his WBC super lightweight title against Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' recently shared footage of himself training in the gym wearing a shirt featuring 'The Dream' shirtless alongside Bad Boys Records founder Diddy, who has found himself in controversy lately.

Garcia captioned one of the photos, saying:

"Devin and Sean Combs sitting in a tree"

Happy Punch shared the photos, captioning the post:

"Ryan Garcia rocking a Devin Haney and P Diddy shirt in the gym today 💀"

Check out the post from Happy Punch below:

Expand Tweet

Fans shared their reactions to the post. @thelonelyakuma claimed:

"Nah, this is nasty 😂 P Diddy and Freak Mill are done for after these recent days 😂"

@LilNiear suggested that the two fighters have different goals:

"You focused on pictures. Devin focused on knocking you out."

@unpopularAnimal joked:

"He finna get Devin caught up in that Frico case"

@aj_average_joe labeled Haney as nasty:

"Lmao @Realdevinhaney you a nasty dude 🤣"

@kingjesus17 responded:

"They playing like that .. bruh"

@ScumbagPolite believes Garcia is trolling, simply stating:

"Ryan Garcia trolling again"

@rickeyrickey23 shared that he believes Garcia can hand Haney his first loss:

"Bruh might can win idk lol"

Devin Haney accuses Ryan Garcia of being drunk at press conference

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia had the first press conference for their upcoming WBC super lightweight title bout on Tuesday. Speaking with Fight Hub following the press conference, 'The Dream' alleged his opponent of being drunk, stating:

"Ryan was at the motherf**king press conference drunk as a skunk. Hopefully, he gets it together before April 20th and I'm going to have him punch drunk on that day. Ryan has not changed since amateurs. He's been fighting the same way. Of course, he got bigger, stronger, but if you look at his amateur fights, our old amateur fights, he was doing the same thing so I know how to beat Ryan. Even though our first fight was at 10 years old, our last fight was at 16, he hasn't changed much."

Check out Devin Haney's comments on Ryan Garcia being drunk below:

The pair previously clashed six times as amateurs, with each fighter winning three times. Haney holds a professional boxing record of 31-0, with 15 of his victories coming via knockout. Meanwhile, Garcia is 24-1, with 20 knockout victories and one knockout loss.