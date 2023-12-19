"How down bad do you gotta be?": Launch of $499 Tinder subscription sparks hilarious meme fest online

On December 15, dating app Tinder announced its latest subscription plan to cater to 1 percent of its elite and “most active” members. It will reportedly be called Tinder Select and the ultra-premium VIP plan will cost $499 per month, as per Bloomberg.

It will be available to invite-only members who can “unlock exclusive perks like early access to new features and a virtual badge,” according to USA Today. Mashable reported that the company is endorsing the newest exclusive plan as “unrivaled access to the absolute best" of the app.

As soon as the news of the new Tinder subscription plan surfaced online, it sparked a hilarious meme fest. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @Dexerto’s post.

A netizen makes fun of the new subscription plan. (Image via X/MKBHD)

“They are coming off on the lonely hearts swinging”: New Tinder $499 plan triggers wild reactions online

Last Friday, Tinder launched its latest and most expensive subscription plan to date, called Tinder Select. It will be available to less than 1 percent of its users, that too via invite-only membership. The subscription plan is worth a whopping $499 per month.

According to USA Today, this is the dating app’s fourth and costliest paid subscription option, following in the footsteps of Tinder+ ($20), Gold ($30), and Platinum ($40).

Expand Tweet

Gary Swidler, the Chief Financial Officer and President of the dating app’s parent company, Match Group, said during a Citi conference earlier in December that Tinder Select will have a “relatively tiny amount of new payers” but “a significant impact on revenue per payer.”

However, the new launch has triggered wild reactions among netizens. Here are some of them from X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As per its official website, the Select membership will include the following facilities – direct messaging without matching first, up to twice a week; a profile with a clear photo that will be on top of other users’ “Likes You” grid for a week; and a badge revealing the Select membership to other users.

There will also be a “Skip the Line” feature that will enable other users to check out the profile of the Select members.

The other exclusive features include a “Select Mode” meant for members to have access to other exclusive profiles for “more exceptional connections,” easy and quick access to the latest features, ad-free experiences, and checking their likes sent over a week.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Select membership will require a 5-Point Select Screen criteria according to the app’s website, including 5 interests, 4 photos, a bio with 15 characters or more, clear intent of relationship mentioned, and a photo verification via ID proof.

It is noteworthy that the brand-new launch comes in the wake of the company naming Bernard Kim its new CEO last month, who pledged to make user-friendly changes to the dating app’s marketing policies and prices.

Expand Tweet

Other dating apps which also added new subscription plans recently, include Match Group’s Hinge, which got a $49.99 per month plan called Hinge X, which comes right after its cheapest $29.99 per month plan called Hinge+.

As per Wall Street Journal, Bumble is also considering a new premium plan alongside its existing $60 per month plan. Likewise, Grindr too, is in the process of adding more exclusive offers.