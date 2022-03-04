“Please just stop texting me”: TikToker goes viral after sharing frightening messages from Tinder date

People use dating apps like Tinder and Bumble to look for romantic partners, but sometimes find problematic people. TikTok user Alyssa Rose found herself one such persistent prospective partner who wouldn't stop texting her.

Rose decided to continue texting and documented the entire conversation in case the situation escalated. She later posted the conversation on TikTok as a warning to her followers. The video went viral and received over 6 million views.

Rose's Tinder date kept texting her for hours

Rose uploaded the entire conversation in a 4-part series on her TikTok account, with the caption:

"PSA…. Be careful of strangers and listen to your gut!!! He was completely normal before this and it gets worse"

The first video revealed that the two texted each other for five days before deciding to meet in person, but Rose decided to cancel the date due to health concerns. This upset her Tinder date who replied:

"Don't bail. I really believe we can be something amazing also. And you don't have anything to worry about."

He then sent another text saying:

"Maybe it's something I did, you aren't telling me"

Rose clarified to him that he wasn't the reason she was canceling their date. She replied:

"It has nothing to do with you"

The two had a few text exchanges where the date pleaded with her not to cancel and continue with the date. At one point he sent a text saying:

"When are your parents gonna be home? I'm not taking no for answer, you need this"

They had more text exchanges, which eventually led to Rose accepting that the conversation was making her feel uncomfortable about meeting the guy.

She texted him:

"Because you low key starting to scare me a little, we haven't been texting even a week and all I said was I didn't feel emotionally going out tonight"

The guy then asked her if she would give their relationship a chance or if she was over it. To this, Rose replied that the entire situation was too intense for her at the time, and she wanted to decline.

They exchanged a few more texts wherein the date accused her of lying about her feelings and bidding her goodbye.

Their conversation continued in part 2, where he questioned her about getting blocked on all of her social media before deciding to beg her for a date once again.

Rose had to ask her Tinder date to stop texting her (Image via @xolyssarosexo/TikTok)

After seeing the number of texts Rose received from her Tinder date, she asked him to stop messaging and try to contact her. This did not affect the guy who confessed that he had fallen in love with her, shocking Rose because they had been chatting for only five days and were yet to meet in real life.

Rose had to threaten with police involvement to deal with the constant messaging (Image via @xolyssarosexo/TikTok)

He continued texting her until she asked him to stop or she'd get the police involved. The two had more back-and-forths before Rose revealed that she had not blocked his number for "proof." She explained that his actions were classified as harassment, which eventually made him stop.

She had to explain that what he was doing is classified as harrasment (Image via @xolyssarosexo/TikTok)

His last text claimed that he had family members in the police force so he wasn't scared of the threat, but would stop messaging nonetheless.

All the videos in the series have been viewed close to a million times. Rose explained to one of her followers that she had blocked the Tinder date's previous number, but he used a new number to continue texting her. She hasn't given any updates on the incident since the last three days.

Edited by Saman