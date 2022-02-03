The Tinder Swindler takeaway: More than just a cautionary tale

The Tinder Swindler is an eye-opening crime documentary that made its debut on February 2, 2022 on Netflix. It is directed by Felicity Morris, the celebrated producer of Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, a praiseworthy Netflix documentary series.

The documentary centers around Shimon Yehuda Hayut, an Israeli-born conman and master fraudster who swindled almost 10 million dollars by deceiving people all across the world, setting the true example of how online dating apps can be unreliable and can even bring a great deal of trouble to an individual's life.

The Tinder Swindler: Major takeaway

Building trust is the big move

The Netflix crime documentary can unmistakably be considered a wake-up call for people all around the globe. With its highly compelling and impactful narrative style, the documentary discloses the murky side of online dating apps and why they cannot be blindly trusted. It depicts real-life fraudster Shimon, who poses as a larger-than-life millionaire bachelor on Tinder to prey on women looking for love and companionship by deceiving them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

However, he not only takes away their money but also breaks their heart, causing them immense pain. Shimon, or addressed as Simon in The Tinder Swindler, is a true professional as he maintains all his affairs so effortlessly and in a precisely planned manner. He fulfills all his desires by gaining the trust of his victims.

He makes them feel that he can be trusted in every way possible. Then comes the materialistic show-off, which makes it even easier for him to build up trust. While his victims assume that he is extremely generous, he is swindling money from one woman and spending it on another. Viewers are bound to feel the crippling fear, from watching Simon lie and living such a fake grand life so seamlessly.

More than just a cautionary tale

The documentary undoubtedly stimulates awareness regarding the dubious nature of people on online dating apps and how one must be cautious when it comes to blindly trusting another individual. But it is so much more than just a cautionary tale.

It shows that getting deceived can also be sheer bad luck and has nothing to do with being naive enough to ignore the red flags. Often dating shows and reality shows try to display that the victims missed the red flags and brought the trouble upon themselves.

The Tinder Swindler is different in a positive way as it takes away the blame from the victims and focuses on the sharp, deceitful nature of the conman who cold-bloodedly plays the game of love and trust to steal money from innocent women so that he can live a life king-size.

The documentary also highlights the fact that current society is always so quick to judge the victims. When the story of the fraudster became public, people online started calling the victims "gold diggers", putting the blame on them. Therefore, the documentary sheds light upon several significant issues that exist in our world, making itself even more praiseworthy.

Catch the intriguing crime documentary The Tinder Swindler, streaming from February 2, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

