Who are Laura Jacobs and Devyn Simone? Meet he matchmakers from Match Me in Miami

The first season of Match Me in Miami, which consists of eight episodes, has already aired on the Roku Channel. This show follows a group of six matchmakers working hard to find perfect matches for their clients who are searching for a relationship. The show Match Me in Miami revolves around Lavyn Simone and Devyn Jacobs, the owners of a matchmaking agency.

As part of the same agency, they will be accompanied by four matchmakers and relationship experts: Nelly Sudri, Elsa Moreck, Tiff Baira, and Taty Cokley.

Match Me in Miami will not only showcase the journeys of their clients finding true love but will also reveal the background work that matchmakers have to do to facilitate it.

The purpose of this is to provide viewers with a comprehensive understanding of matchmaking. The synopsis for Match Me in Miami season 1 reads:

“The Miami Matchmaking Agency's elite team of matchmakers sets out to help a wide range of single people find love.”

Match Me in Miami season 1 matchmakers Laura Jacobs is from Florida and Devyn Simone is from New York

Laura Jacobs

A native Floridian, Jacobs completed her undergraduate studies at McGill University in both psychology and music. In her LinkedIn profile, she describes starting her career as a recruiting scout at Lisa Clampitt Matchmaking. The following year, she joined Matchmaker for Hire as a matchmaker.

Currently, she works as a mother agent at LRJ Management, as a dating and relationship coach at Laura The Matchmaker, and as amatchmakerr at Cinqe Matchmaking. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is described as follows:

“After working with a high-end matchmaking firm in NYC, she understands the unique, ever-changing dating scene – with great insight into exactly what you’re looking for so you can stop wasting your time on non-compatible connections.”

As part of her Match Me in Miami season 1 experience, she recently spoke about different aspects of dating and matchmaking with LION Lunch Hour. She gave a full insight into how this season will reveal everything about what happens behind finding a true connection for a matchmaker's clients.

In addition, she explained how matchmaking is a much better option than using dating apps. This is because matchmakers have complete details about the person they are matching their clients with and know what they prefer.

As part of the interview, Laura also shared her story of giving birth to twins with her husband, Kevin. It was six months before filming the show, and the experience has been wonderful for her.

Devyn Simone

Devyn Simone is a matchmaker and dating expert from New York. She graduated from Notre Dame de Sion High School and studied theater performance and music studies at the University of South Florida.

On Linkedin, she states that she started her career at Discovery Inc. as a relationship expert on Love at First Swipe and has been working at Three Day Rule Matchmaking for the past six years as a senior matchmaker.

In addition to helping many people with their dating and matchmaking needs, her dating advice has also been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Doctors, The Sherri Show, Access Hollywood, and The Wendy Williams Show. She has coached in several countries, and her expert advice has been broadcast in over fifty-five languages, according to her website.

Inside South Florida recently interviewed her about her experience as a Miami matchmaker. Simone said:

“Miami is so different. It's interesting what people prioritize. I will say Miami has the glitz and the glamour. It's a little flashier. What happens is the really good people, even people who are really cute, that are in Miami are not used to kind of presenting the flash. They feel like they can get lost.”

Roku Channel users can watch all eight episodes of Match Me in Miami season 1.

