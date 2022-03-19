Who is Rebecca Lynn Pope? Relationship coach is all set to host Marry Me Now

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) will premiere a new show, Marry Me Now, this weekend. The unscripted relationship series will be hosted by life coach and guidance counselor Rebecca Lynn Pope.

On the reality show, she will be seen guiding eight women who take charge of their own fate to propose to their partners. As per her bio on the network, Pope specializes in relationship coaching, confidence coaching, spiritual healing, leadership development, and business coaching.

Her bio further reads:

“As a woman of faith, she provides heart healing and spiritual advising to women around the world.”

Marry Me Now will be Pope’s first time working with the OWN television network.

Rebecca Lynn Pope’s career explored

Pope is a certified matchmaker and love coach from Atlanta who pursued a Bachelor’s degree (B.S.) from the University of Washington. She completed her Masters in Education and Mental Health Counseling/Counselor from Argosy University Atlanta.

She’s the founder and CEO of multiple global “six and seven-figure business and brands.” Pope is the co-owner of Abundant Life Path, along with her husband Kerry A. Pope. She is the CEO of the Abundant Life Path Coaching Certification and also a branding and marketing company called the Millionaire Coach.

Her bio on the Abundant Life Path website reads:

“Rebecca is known for her tough love approach to coaching and believes that holding clients accountable to face their issue is crucial for life transformation.”

Pope is also a published author and motivational speaker who is now all set to appear on television. Speaking about Marry Me Now, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“When they approached me, I had no idea it was an OWN show. When they described the host for the show, it sounded just like me. I can show up and be myself.”

Pope added:

“I navigate them through relationships and dating so they can be in a place where they can be with someone they truly love.”

All about Marry Me Now premiere

Eight women in their mid-20s and mid-30s from Houston, TX, will appear on Marry Me Now. With the help of Pope, these ladies will plan everything, from wedding dresses to rings, and will finally propose to their partners. The arrangements will be made within three days and on the third day, she will pop the question.

The men will not be aware of the plan and thus, it will be an ambush proposal. Whether the guys accept their girlfriends’ proposals will be shown at the end of each episode.

The relationship reality show is all set to premiere on Saturday, March 19 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time on OWN and Discovery+.

Edited by Saman