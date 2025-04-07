Meghan Markle apologizes after As Ever's limited stocks disappoint customers, promises free gifts with next "limited-edition" drop

Suits actress and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle recently apologized after the limited stock of her As Ever's honey was sold out, which disappointed the customers. While apologising over an email for the same to the buyers, who had tried to order it earlier, but was unsuccessful, she promised free gifts with the next "limited-edition" drop.

According to the screenshots of the email shared by these buyers online, and obtained by New York Post on April 8, Markle wrote:

“Dear friend.. My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me. I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order.”

Further expressing regret hearing the same, she continued:

“Due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey.. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."

The mother of two then went on to assure her fans and buyers that they would be the first to get the products from the company's future release.

Meghan Markle apologised to her customers as As Ever's products went out of stock shortly after launching

In the email, Meghan Markle further said while the next limited-edition item would not be the same, these customers would be the first ones to receive it as a gift.

"I would also like to promise you something else. When our next limited-edition item drop happens, you won't just be the first to know...you'll be the first to receive it. No need to order, it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me.”

The Suits star concluded:

“Thank you again for your understanding and support, and for continuing to celebrate with us during this exciting time of launch. So much more goodness is coming soon.”

For context, Meghan Markle released a few items on her As Ever website on Wednesday, April 2, to commemorate the formal launch of her lifestyle brand.

The limited-edition $28 wildflower honey with honeycomb, $12 herbal teas with flavors like hibiscus, peppermint and lemon ginger, $14 raspberry jam, and $15 flower sprinkles were among the items sold by the former Suits star.

However, due to tremendous demand, the whole stock sold out in less than an hour after the items went live. Additionally, many orders for the honey were successfully placed, but some consumers later received emails telling them that the product was already sold out because of the high demand.

In order to make up for the inconvenience, consumers were informed by Meghan Markle that they would receive full refunds and another As Ever item as a gift.

Meanwhile, according to Meghan Markle's As Ever website, the honey was "inspired by Meghan's own appreciation for the art of harvesting this natural delight at her family home in Montecito."

The description further said that it has "earthy and floral notes." On the other hand, as per New York Post’s April 6 report, in an interview with Hello! magazine's Right Royal podcast on Friday, April 4, Matt Wilkinson, the editor for the Sun, asserted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly had a disagreement about putting their children in spotlight.

He said that Harry reportedly would prefer that no one see his kids. This is because he objected to them being photographed. However, Megan allegedly wants to raise him in California, where they could roam outside and go to the beaches.

Nevertheless, Prince Harry has yet to comment on the claims.

