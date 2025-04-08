Michelle Obama's IMO ranks 34th on most-listened Spotify podcasts list, 19th on Apple Podcasts

Michelle Obama has added a new job title to her name as a podcast host. She has recently launched her second podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson. The podcast launched on March 7, 2025, with promotional content appearing across platforms. However, chart rankings suggest a decrease in listener engagement within a month.
The podcast releases new episodes every Wednesday, and is currently No. 34 on Spotify’s most-listened-to podcasts in the U.S. and No. 19 on Apple Podcasts.
.
So far, IMO has released five episodes, and they have a duration of 45 to 55 minutes. The episodes primarily feature long-form conversations focused on topics like self-doubt, personal growth, and behind-the-scenes aspects of Michelle Obama’s life. It’s intimate, grounded, and deeply personal—very much in line with her public voice.
But as the podcast landscape continues to be dominated by fast-paced interviews, viral drama, and true crime mysteries, IMO’s slower, more reflective tone makes it challenging to find listeners
Michelle Obama's podcast is backed by Higher Ground
This podcast featuring the former first lady is produced by their media company, Higher Ground Productions, and distributed by Audible. Apart from the IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, the firm had previously produced The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify in 2020. Unlike its predecessor, IMO incorporates new content rather than material adapted from book tours.
One of the show’s recurring voices is Michelle’s brother, Craig Robinson, who often appears for sibling-focused episodes. In one such segment, the duo shared stories about growing up in a small home and how that experience shaped their bond as adults. The episode provided a glimpse into their close relationship and family dynamic.
Competing for attention in a saturated podcast space
IMO's launch timing may also play a role in its rankings. The podcast space is currently saturated with popular shows such as The Joe Rogan Experience, Crime Junkie, and Call Her Daddy, all of which have a more sensational and fast-paced formats.
The most recent episode, released on April 2, features Jay Shetty alongside two hosts, Obama and Robinson. The conversation centers on a listener-submitted question about ambition and dating, discussing themes like financial compatibility, work-life balance, and how to evaluate long-term partnerships
The trio addresses a listener’s question about career ambition and dating, delving into topics such as the role of money in relationships, work-life balance, and how to determine if you’re choosing the right partner.
Obama is an attorney and author and has written books such as Becoming and The Light We Carry. If you want to listen to the former first lady get candid about topics that are relevant and close to her heart, the first six episodes are already streaming on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.