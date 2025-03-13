Craig Robinson reveals how Barack Obama took his advice to convince Michelle Obama to support his run for President

Michelle Obama took his advice to speak to her and convince her to support his run for President of the United States. The revelation came during an interview on The Michelle Obama Podcast, which aired its first episode on March 12, 2025.

The discussion, featuring Michelle and her brother, covered various aspects of their early lives and other personal stories. The episode has been trending since its release.

Michelle Obama said during the conversation that she could not have spent eight years in the White House without her brother's support. Michelle recalled how Craig had spoken to her to support Barack for the election, and Robinson had also agreed to the same. Michelle then referred to Barack by saying:

“He was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell you on the idea. So, tell folks, what did he say and what you said to me.”

Craig said that people believed Barack should run for the US President since he "went from a state Senator to a US Senator," and Michelle Obama was not ready to support him at the time.

“You had grown up with Fraser Robinson. You wanted your girls to have sort of a similar upbringing with the father who would come home from work and play catch and take him to the park and do all these things and Barack came to me and he’s like, ‘You know, I can’t convince your sister to go along with this.’”

Craig Robinson told Barack Obama that he would talk to Michelle Obama first

During the latest conversation, Craig Robinson said that he initially could not understand what Barack Obama was referring to. After Barack told him that he was running for the President, the latter responded by saying that he "wouldn't go along with it."

Craig then revealed his advice to Barack by saying that the latter should let him talk to Michelle first. The brother and sister started laughing at this point of the interview, and Robinson continued:

“I said if we can get mom, our mom, Marian Robinson, we can get her on board for this, which she was not on board for it, we might have a chance of getting Michelle on. And then I said, ‘Let me talk to Michelle.’ And that’s when I came and talked to you, and just gave you your advice that you had given me back pretty much about following your passion and doing the things you love.”

Robinson also admitted that he went a little overboard by convincing Michelle Obama to "not penalize" Barack for being the best in everything he has done so far.

Craig also compared the situation to that of a random individual who managed to join the NBA, but his wife did not want him to play because the "travel is messed up." He then told Michelle Obama in the video:

“I talked to you and mom at the same time, and both of you sat there reasonably mad and said I was right. And then I said, everybody in our family, that this is like, this is not just you all doing it. This means all of us are doing it. Because of the scrutiny you guys would be under, the work you’re going to have to do, it’s going to take a village to do this whole thing.”

Barack Obama has yet to share a response to Robinson's revelations in the podcast. The interview video was released directly through the podcast's YouTube channel and has received more than 50,000 views so far.

