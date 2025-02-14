"Removing channels but also raising prices?" — Internet reacts to YouTube removing 20+ channels including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and CBS Sports

According to X page @FearedBuck post dated February 14, 2025, YouTube is removing over 20 Paramount Global-owned channels before March Madness owing to a Paramount+ dispute. Additionally, the video-sharing platform also increased its prices to $83 from $73 per month.

Ad

As per the Economic Times report dated February 14, 2025, viewers won't be able to access Paramount+ channels like Comedy Central, MTV, and CBS through the video streaming platform if the companies fail to renew their contracts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens made sure they put forth their opinions concerning the matter via X, wherein one of the X users tweeted:

"removing channels but also raising prices?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"YouTube TV: Now with fewer channels, higher prices, and a side of corporate drama. The real March Madness starts early this year." an X user commented

"Companies that take their customers for granted eventually learn the hard way. YouTube TV just volunteered to be the next case study in ‘how to lose a billion-dollar business in 10 easy steps." another X user mentioned

Ad

"Pay more for a worse service. The bigger a tech company gets, the worse its services become." an internet user stated

"they are raising prices but you are getting less? I hate it here fr" another internet user said

Additionally, some internet users questioned why people were using the video streaming platform's TV vertical in the first place:

"Who actually uses YouTube TV?" an X user tweeted

Ad

"That's why keep directv..." a netizen commented

"Waste of money idk why I even pay for them smh. Make no sense" another netizen mentioned

"We’ve reached a short-term extension with Paramount": YouTube posts an update on its agreement with streaming service

On February 13, 2025, YouTube took to X to inform its members that they worked hard to bring them the content they love, however, they were unable to reach a fair deal with Paramount despite their best efforts. The video streaming platform added that Paramount's channels might be unavailable starting February 14, 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, on February 14, 2025, the video streaming platform posted an affirmative update stating:

"An update for our members: We’ve reached a short-term extension with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV. Subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS. We appreciate your patience as we continue to negotiate on your behalf."

Paramount has developed a separate website listing its matter with the video streaming platform as it is mentioned that they made multiple offers to the video streaming platform's TV vertical, suggesting they were good for the customers.

Ad

The video streaming platform's current stance with Paramount (Image via X/ @YouTubeTV)

Paramount added that their proposed comprehensive deal would enable the video streaming platform to give its members access to Paramount's leading cable networks and broadcast at a fair rate.

Ad

Putting forth its issues with the video streaming platform, Paramount mentioned:

"YouTube TV is attempting to pressure Paramount to agree to unfavorable and one-sided terms. YouTube TV is prioritizing their own interests over a fair agreement."

Before reaching its current short-term extension with Paramount, the video streaming platform offered its members an $8 credit in case they couldn't reach an agreement. The credit would allow members to watch shows and movies on the Paramount+ streaming service starting at $7.99/mo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback