Is video of celebrities showing middle finger to Kanye West through their outfit real? Viral post debunked

Kanye West recently had been getting massive backlash for some alleged anti-semitic remarks that he made on his social media. These comments included him stating that he "loved" Hitler and even identifying himself as a Na*iq. Apart from netizens, celebrities like David Schwimmer bashed West for the insensitive remarks.

Meanwhile, a video began making rounds on the internet on February 11, in which many Jewish celebrities could be seen wearing a t-shirt showing middle finger to Ye. The video, however, is not real and is entirely AI-generated. In the end of the clip, a message appeared on the screen that read:

"Enough is enough. Join the fight against anti-semitism."

The video featured several celebrities, including David Schwimmer, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Sandler and Drake, among others. Shared on Instagram by @oribejerano_ai, it received over a million views, 24K likes, and more than 800 comments.

It later got reshared several times on other social media platforms as well. A lot of netizens expressed their opinions under the original post, claiming that they would have been glad if the video was actually real and not AI-generated. According to The Times of Israel, the caption written in Hebrew spoke about the reasons why Kanye's comments were offensive.

The post also tagged accounts of many pro-Israel influencers and organizations like StandWithUs, Noa Tishby and the Combat Antisemitism Movement. To make it more catchy, the creator used Jewish folk song Hava Nagila as the background music.

Kanye West's Yeezy website reportedly got taken down after it started selling swastika t-shirts

Kanye West did not just post alleged anti-semitic tweets from his official X account, his brand Yeezy was also shown to be selling only Swastika t-shirts for $20. This happened despite Ye taking to X on Saturday and claiming that he would never sell such products since these can put his fans in danger. He further went on deleting his X account and also thanked Elon Musk in his final tweet.

The website was selling these t-shirts shortly after Kanye's commercial was aired during the Super Bowl. Variety further confirmed that when the ad was aired, the website didn't have these items, and the switch was reportedly made about an hour after. On Tuesday, the website displayed the message stating that "This store is unavailable."

As per reports by The New York Times, dated February 11, Shopify had shed light on the situation. They issued a statement addressing removal of Kanye West's brand website, according to which,

"[Ye's online store] did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify."

Kanye West's recent gestures further caused backlash from the Anti-Defamation League on Monday. In a tweet, they wrote:

"As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika."

The organization further criticized the rapper for promoting such anti-semitic thoughts and statements since last week. They also added that there was "excuse for this kind of behavior." This wasn't the first time that West was bashed for such behavior. In 2022, Kanye West got his partnership terminated with Adidas for similar alleged anti-semitic remarks.

