"Ye is actively endangering Jews" — American Jewish Committee issues official statement about Kanye West's anti-semitic posts on X

The American Jewish Committee issued an official statement condemning Kanye West's recent anti-semitic posts on X. West, also known as Ye, has been going viral for his latest controversial posts on the Musk-owned platform.

On February 7, 2025, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) issued a statement on their website about Ye's latest posts and the impact they can have on his followers.

"Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continues to purposefully use his platform to spew anti-Jewish hatred. While some may dismiss his hateful rants, we cannot overlook the dangerous influence they can have on his millions of followers, particularly on social media, where a significant portion of today’s antisemitism thrives. Hate, left unchecked, only multiplies," it said.

Trending

It continued:

"At a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing to terrifying levels worldwide, Ye is actively endangering Jews. We urge others with a platform like Ye’s – particularly in the entertainment industry – to call out this blatant hatred."

Expand Tweet

Over the last two days, Kanye West has been vocal about his anti-semitic views, including calling Adolf Hitler "fresh" and claiming he cannot trust his Jewish friends. He also declared himself a "Nazi" on social media and claimed he loved Hitler, who was responsible for the Holocaust, a genocide of Jewish people during World War II that saw the death of a reported six million Jews.

Apart from his anti-semitic views, Ye also made multiple other controversial comments targeting members of the LGBTQ community and neurodivergent people. He also made several sexist remarks about women and called for the freedom of Sean Diddy Combs, who's currently detained with multiple charges of s*x trafficking, r*pe, and s*xual abuse.

Kanye West lost decade-long partnership with Adidas over anti-semitic comments in 2022

adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 - Runway - Source: Getty

In October 2022, Adidas announced that they were ending their decade-long partnership with Kanye West after the rapper made anti-semitic comments on social media. West's deal with the German sports apparel giants, which goes back to 2014, saw him become a billionaire. Adidas collaborated with him to launch his Yeezy brand of sneakers.

In their official statement, Adidas said:

"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

The brand stopped producing Yeezy products and discarded all payments of Kanye West and his brands. Following their fallout with Ye, the sporting apparel company reportedly suffered an estimated loss of $250 million in 2022.

Adidas's decision came after one of Kanye West's interviews with FOX News host Tucker Carlson was leaked, where the rapper made certain anti-semitic comments. He said:

"I'd prefer my kids knew Chanukah than Kwanzaa, at least it would come with some financial engineering."

In another deleted X post, West had written:

"I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

West further stirred controversy after he wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris in October 2022. According to CNN, the rapper also wanted to name a 2018 album of his after Adolf Hitler.

Expand Tweet

According to BBC, the end of Adidas's partnership with Kanye West left them with stock from his Yeezy brand worth a reported €1.2 billion. The apparel brand began selling the stock at wholesale prices and donating the money to NGOs, including their own anti-discrimination foundation. They sold their final stock in October 2024.

It is worth noting that Adidas was not the only brand to cut off ties with West after his controversial remarks. His Instagram and X accounts were suspended temporarily while GAP also pulled all Yeezy products off their website in 2022.

Kanye West's relationship with Balenciaga fashion house and Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency also fell out after his anti-semitic comments.

In December 2023, West expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler in an appearance on Infowars, a broadcast channel hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He mentioned he "likes Hitler" and "loves Nazis."

Expand Tweet

He reiterated his stance on Hitler, anti-semitism and Jewish people in his latest tweets on X, including claiming he is a Nazi and loves Hitler. Some of his posts have had their visibility limited owing to X's rules of hateful conduct.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback