"Your Christian stint for the spotlight is over now?"— Internet reacts as Kanye goes on an alleged antisemitic rant, calls out Diageo, and more

Rapper, record producer, and fashion executive Kanye West is currently trending after his alleged antisemitic post on X garnered traction. In a tweet on February 6, the Yeezy founder wrote:

“ALL YOU PLEEEEEASE COME AT ME THATS HOW WE SPOT THE KOONS LET THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWISH PEOPLE TELL YOU WHAT TO DO AND SAY F*CK DIAGEO AND F*CK ALL Y’ALL N***AS IN ADVANCE.”

Screenshot of Kanye's latest tweet on social media.

The post was a follow-up to his support for his longtime collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs. For those unaware, Diddy lost his legal battle against British multinational alcoholic beverage company and brand builder Diageo in 2024. Eventually, the company took over two of his alcohol brands: Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila.

In two other recent posts, Kanye declared, "I am a Nazi" and "I love Hitler." He also mentioned that his closest friends were Jewish; however, he didn't "trust" any of them. Elsewhere, he said he wouldn't apologize for his remarks as he never got one after his X account was frozen. He also asked his followers to call him "YAYDOLF YITLER."

Screenshot of Kanye's latest tweet on social media.

In the wake of Kanye’s alleged anti-Jewish remarks, alongside rants against Diageo and the White community, the internet is having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @Marechtare_ commented on Ye’s post by calling him out.

“So, your Christian stint for the spotlight is over now?” the user wrote.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“We’re getting Yitler 2,” a person wrote.

“Depressed Kanye reading back on his manic tweets,” one person wrote.

“Classy. Ain't no party like a,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in:

“HOW DOES EVERY TWEET GETS CRAZIER THAN THE PREVIOUS,” a netizen asked.

“Idk what else to say, my reply barrel is dry,” another netizen wrote.

“Back in the saddle,” a user wrote.

“Elon right now waiting on the next post about to push that suspend button,” wrote another.

Exploring previous instances of Kanye’s alleged antisemitism

During an October 2021 interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Kanye West made a series of remarks that were deemed as anti-Jewish. Alluding to the stereotype of Jewish greed, Ye claimed:

“I prefer my kids knew Hannukah from Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering… I just think that’s what they’re about, is making money.”

He further mentioned in the same interview:

“Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenics, with the KKK to control the Jew population. When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are.”

In 2022, Diddy criticized Kanye for launching a “White Lives Matter” design as part of Yeezy’s Paris Fashion Week collection. In response, Ye shared a text exchange between him and Combs where he accused the Bad Boy Records founder of being under the control of the Jews.

“This ain’t a game. Imma use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this is war. Now gone get you some business,” West shared.

At the time, Meta took down his Instagram post and suspended his account. He went on X to protest against the same. He wrote how he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” adding he couldn’t be “antisemitic” as “Black people are actually Jew.”

Later, when Elon Musk bought X in 2022, he reinstated Kanye’s account. That same year, he ridiculed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ye also posted a picture of a Swastika merged with the Star of David, which got him re-banned from X in December.

Eight months later, his account was reinstated when the site was renamed. However, sportswear company Adidas cut all ties with him and ended its partnership with Kanye, as did Balenciaga. Creative Artists Agency also dropped him as a client.

In 2024, Ye went on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show, where he praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust, further fuelling the matter and earning backlash.

