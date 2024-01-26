Every Adidas sneaker releasing in February 2024

There is a lineup of impressive Adidas sneakers set to be released in February. Sneakerheads have marked their calendars for these drops from the Three Stripes brand and the reason for the excitement isn't far-fetched.

Adidas has evolved to become more than just a fashion staple. it has become a cultural phenomenon that constantly pushes the boundaries of design and innovation.

The brand unveils new sneakers periodically that exceed the expectations of sneaker enthusiasts. In this carefully curated list, we will be exploring the Adidas sneaker releases of February 2024, kicks that mirror the brand's ability to stay ahead of the curve.

These sneakers reinvent the brand’s aesthetics while still staying true to their heritage.

Every Adidas sneaker dropping in February 2024

1. Forum Low classic shoes

The Forum Low classic shoes (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas sneakers are dressed in a black and white colorway, crafted from full grain leather, Nubuck, and coated leather materials. This iteration of the Forum Low features textile lining, a gum rubber outsole, and a lace closure.

This pair of sneakers gives a fresh look to the classic Forum design and will be available on Thursday, February 1, by 8:00 AM GMT and to be sold for $100 on the brand's official store.

2. Forum Mid shoes

The Forum Mid shoes (Image via Adidas)

These sneakers are draped in a gold metallic color with brushes of blue, pink, and golden highlights. This pair of sneakers reimagines the classic Forum design in bolder colors. Crafted from coated leather materials, they feature textile lining, rubber outsole, and a lace closure with a loop strap for a secure fit.

They are set to be released on Thursday, February 1, by 8:00 AM GMT and are going to be sold for $160 on the brand's official store.

3. Gazelle Bold shoes

The Gazelle Bold shoes (Image via Adidas)

Dressed in a soft beige and black colorway, the Gazelle Bold is made from suede material and features a lace closure, synthetic lining, and a translucent rubber outsole. This shoe effortlessly blends simplicity with style. It is coming out on February 1 and is going to be sold for $120 on the brand's official website.

4. NMD_R1 shoes

The NMD_R1 shoes (Image via Adidas)

This sneaker silhouette comes in a white colorway with brushes of green and chalk white. This updated '80s runner is crafted from a knit textile material and features a snug and stretchy fit, a BOOST midsole, a rubber outsole, and a lace closure.

These Adidas sneakers are set to be released on Thursday, February 1, by 8:00 AM GMT and will be sold for $130 on the brand's online store.

5. Pureboost 23 shoes

The Pureboost 23 shoes (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas sneakers are dressed in a core white color with brushes of brown and metallic gold with a leopard print sole. Crafted from mesh material, the shoe features textile lining, a BOOST midsole, a surface stretch rubber outsole, and a lace closure.

The shoes are set to be released by 8:00 AM GMT on Thursday, February 1, to be sold for $140 on the brand's online store.

6. Ultraboost 1.0 shoes

The Ultraboost 1.0 shoes (Image via Adidas)

Draped in red and maroon colorways, this silhouette features a textile upper, a BOOST midsole, a molded heel counter, an outsole made with continental rubber, and a lace closure. The Ultraboost sneakers will be released on Thursday, February 1, by 8:00 AM GMT and will be sold for $190 on the brand's official website.

7. Predator Elite FTFG

The Predator Elite FTFG (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas soccer cleats feature black, white, solar red, and neon green colorways. They are fitted with HybridTouch upper with Strikeskin elements, a fold-over tongue with a strap, a Control frame outsole, and a lace closure. The shoes are set to be released on Wednesday, February 7, at 8:00 AM GMT and will be sold for $280 on the brand's online store.

Set your reminders for these exciting Adidas sneakers drop and stay tuned for more updates.

