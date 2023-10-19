5 best soccer cleats of 2023

Cleats have come a long way from being mere sports gear and have undergone reiterations and developments from top footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and New Balance.

Designed for use on grass pitches and featuring studs on their outsoles to enhance traction and grip, it enhances ball control. Cleats are exceptionally lightweight, and they boast a sleek and contemporary design that seamlessly combines style and functionality.

From the Nike Phantom Luna to the Puma x Neymar Instituto soccer cleats, here are some of the best soccer cleats of 2023.

Best soccer cleats of 2023

1. Puma King Ultimate FG/AG

The Puma King Ultimate FG/AG (Image via Puma)

Puma is a force to be reckoned with in the footwear industry, not because they've been around for quite a while but because they are synonymous with carefully designed and sturdy shoes.

A prime example of this fact is the King Ultimate FG. Released in the first quarter of 2023, the cleats are engineered for next-level performance with a comfortable and stretchy Silver Sky-colored upper for improved touch. The lightweight electric blue outsole is fitted with conical studs for superior traction.

These responsive and agile shoes were designed to take your game to the next level. They are available on the Puma website for a reasonable price of $200.

2. Adidas Copa Pure 1 Firm Ground

The Adidas Copa Pure 1 Firm Ground (Image via Adidas)

These seamless leather shoes are one of Adidas’ most innovative creations yet. The lightweight TORSIONFRAME outsole ensures traction and stability on the field of play, and the FUSIONSKIN sleek upper, blended with ultra-soft leather and 3D haptic print, provides firm fitting for precise kicks.

Released in January 2023, these shoes set the quality benchmark for others. They are still available on the brand's website for $230.

3. Nike Premier 3

This remix of the iconic Premier 3 silhouette launched in October 2023 is modern and fashionable. These soccer shoes are dressed in an eye-catching black and neon green colorway.

The Premier 3's aren't only for aesthetics as they ensure smooth traction on the field of play. The fold-over tongue is the perfect blend of traditional and modern features. They are available on the brand's website for $120.

4. Puma x Neymar Instituto

These special-edition soccer boots were launched on September 7, 2023, as part of the Puma x Neymar Instituto collection designed by children from the Instituto Neymar. The cleats featured graphic images created by the children to show what the Brazilian idol means to them. The Instituto cleats are designed with an adaptive FUZIONFIT360 upper, which combines stretchy knit, dual mesh, and PWRTAPE to give extra hold to the foot, allowing the wearer to play comfortably with or without laces.

The shoes also combine engineered 3D textures and dual-density Dynamic Motion System outsoles to ensure stability and enhance ball grip and control. The Instituto's sell for $220 on the brand's website.

5. Nike Phantom Luna

The Phantom Luna was designed for two years by the Oregon-based shoe brand to reduce rotational traction and also introduce a breakthrough traction pattern. They were specifically requested by female footballers and are said to be the most researched women-led design in Nike's history.

The Phantom Luna is designed with a lower cuff to accommodate the female ankle while providing increased lockdown with the higher collar to reduce rotational traction in the knee and effectively reduce the risk of ACL injuries for both men and women.

The Luna's were released in June, ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup, which was held from July 20 to August 2023. They sell for $275 on the Nike website.