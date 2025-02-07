"So he was at them parties is what he's saying"— Internet reacts to Kanye following only his wife and Diddy on Instagram 

Rapper Kanye West is trending online after netizens discovered he is following only his wife, Bianca Censori, and Sean “Diddy” Combs on Instagram.

Internet personality DJ Akademiks shared the observation on the platform on February 6, which garnered traction across all social networking sites, including X. Users have been having diverse reactions to the update concerning Ye.

For instance, Instagram user @nobuwatts commented on Akademiks’ post by mocking Kanye and claiming he was involved in Diddy’s alleged criminal life.

Netizen reacts to Ye following only Diddy and Bianca Censori on Instagram. (Image via Instagram)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on X.

“I speak for everyone when I say, Cancel Ye!!!!” a person wrote.

“Nahhh Kanye gonna miss those parties. His wife seem like she be hosting parties like that herself,” one person wrote.

“He’s a true disciple of Diddy,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in:

“Kanye is trolling so hard right now it's not even funny,” a netizen wrote.

“Kanye is biannually bipolar,” another netizen wrote.

“He wanna be different so bad like bro you aren’t cool supporting a literal criminal,” a user wrote.

“Looks like it's just a crew of two—Diddy and a lucky lady! Talk about a selective follower list!” wrote another.

Ahead of the Grammys, reports emerged that Kanye had unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including his wife. At the time, he only continued to follow Taylor Swift. Subsequently, he shared a message on his Instagram Story that read, “1 following” alongside a screenshot of his account. However, later, he unfollowed Swift too. Notably, he is currently following only Elon Musk on X.

Kanye shared multiple posts about Diddy on X

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kanye West backstage at the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas)

Kanye took to X on February 6 and shared a series of posts after his Instagram following list became viral. In one, he demanded the release of Sean Combs, who has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2024 on the charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution, among others.

"FREE PUFF," Ye tweeted.

In a follow-up post, which has since been removed, the Donda maker tagged President Donald Trump and urged him to release Diddy.

"@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF," West wrote.

Elsewhere, Kanye spoke against “woke sh*t,” reiterated his years-old idea that “slavery is a choice,” and discussed how the internet previously attempted to cancel Chris Brown, and nobody did anything to prevent it. He also called out fellow celebrities for watching “our brother rot” yet never speaking up.

“THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND Y’ALL KNOW THAT Y’ALL F*CKING KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F*CKING INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM. THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US, THIS MY IDOL, THIS MY HERO,” Ye added in the context.

West also tweeted, “PUFF GET ONE CALL A MORNING,” and promoted his Yeezy Sean John collection of merchandise, primarily T-shirts, seemingly dedicated to Combs's cause. He explained that it was part of his “collaboration” with his “brother” Diddy, which they both spoke about before “they locked him up. " He added that the profits would be split 50/50.

Kanye also shared his views about the system “trying to make an example out of Puff.” He wrote that despite he and Diddy having their “issues,” he would continue advocating for him and against “White people” who were reportedly “trying to use Puff to scare n***as.”

“I’m neither scared nor brave. This just me,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the Yeezy founder shared a video of himself FaceTiming Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs and captioned it:

“A SON TO HIS DAD. FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT Y’ALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLE’S JOKES VERY CLOSE. THIS TIME LET'S SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES.”

Kanye also mentioned Diddy’s other son, Justin, on X. He said since the Bad Boy Records owner was “not allowed to make or collect money” while he was in jail, he would send half of the profits from the Sean John collab collection to Justin.

In two other follow-up posts, Ye shared how “off the grid” he would find out who’s exactly after Puff and what they wanted from him, adding, “Puff, we love you.”

Ye and Diddy have been longtime collaborators and have worked on songs such as All Day, Sanctified, and Guard Down. Recently, the former even mentioned Diddy in his February 2024 track Carnival from the studio album Vultures.

Before that, the duo feuded in 2022 following the unveiling of Ye’s “White Lives Matter” design. At the time, Diddy criticized him, while Ye shared that he still loved Combs despite his remarks. That same year, Ye presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the Love Album maker at the BET Awards following a surprise appearance.

Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he will be tried on May 5.

