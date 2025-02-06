A viral TikTok video featuring an alleged Grammy voter explaining his reasons for not voting for Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish in the Album of the Year category has been doing the rounds on the internet. The alleged voter claimed Eilish and Swift made the "same album as they always made", which discouraged him from voting for them.

In a video shared via the TikTok user @whoisadiv, a Recording Academy voter explained why he voted for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter for the Album of the Year category over Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft and Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department. Beyoncé eventually won the category.

"I did not vote for Cowboy Carter because I am a fan. I voted for Cowboy Carter because it deserved it. It works. Anyone that is voicing their problems with Beyoncé winning Album of the Year and Best Country Album, you're either racist or you don't understand how music works," he said.

Trending

The alleged voter further explained why he did not vote for Eilish or Swift:

"Billie Eilish is amazing. I love Billie. But why would I vote for her? It's the same album she's always made. It's a different version of the same album she's always made. Taylor Swift - a different version of the same album she's always made. You play me a song from two albums ago to now, it sounds the same."

Expand Tweet

At the 67th Grammy Awards, Eilish received seven nominations and Swift received six, but both lost in all their categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Beyoncé received 11 nominations and won twice, bringing her total to 35 wins and 99 nominations, making her the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammy history.

How many Grammy Awards do Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift have?

66th GRAMMY AWARDS Winners - Source: Getty

Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift have been quite successful artists at the Grammys since their respective careers began. Eilish holds nine Grammy awards and 32 nominations in her career. Meanwhile, Swift has 14 wins to her name across 58 nominations.

Billie Eilish has won all three major Grammy categories: Album of the Year (AOTY), Record of the Year (ROTY), and Song of the Year (SOTY). She won ROTY twice for Bad Guy and Everything I Wanted, and SOTY twice for Bad Guy and What Was I Made For? Her only AOTY nomination was for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Her other Grammy awards include Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album. At the 62nd Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish notably won all three major categories at the Grammys making her the youngest person to win all four major categories at the awards, including Best New Artist.

The 62nd Grammy Awards also marked Billie Eilish's first win and first nomination at the Grammys as she won five out of her six nominations that year. The only category she lost was Best Pop Solo Performance. Billie Eilish notably performed this year at the Grammys.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift also has an illustrous record at the Grammy Awards. She is the only artist in the history of the awards to have won the coveted Album of the Year honor four times for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2014), Folklore (2020), and Midnights (2022). Swift has yet to win the two other major categories at the Grammys - Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift's first Grammy nomination came in 2008 for Best New Artist although she lost the category to Adele. Her first win came in 2010 when she took home four awards - Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Female Country Vocal Performance, and Best Country Song.

Taylor Swift's latest win came in 2024 when she won AOTY and Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 album, Midnights. During her acceptance speech at the Grammys, she announced her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April 2024. Five out of the singer's six nominations at the 2025 Grammys were for The Tortured Poets Department and its songs.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift also presented the Best Country Album award to Beyoncé at the 67th Grammy Awards, marking her third time presenting an award. She has previously presented an award at the ceremony in 2008 and 2009.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback