"Her eyes said it all"— Scammys trends as the internet claims Billie Eilish was robbed of the Best Album by Beyonce's ‘Cowboy Carter’ 

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is currently trending after images and videos of her disappointed reaction to losing Best Album at the 2025 Grammys circulated online.

Eilish, who was nominated for her 2024 studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, lost to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter. In the wake of this, her fans have criticized the Grammys, with the hashtag #Scammys gaining traction on X. One netizen, @victorhugoswift, wrote:

“Her eyes said it all.”

The comment came under a post captioned, “She knew she got robbed #SCAMMYS.” The post featured an image of Billie appearing teary-eyed.

Many others joined the conversation, sharing similar reactions on the platform.

“No shade Billie was robbed I’m sorry,” a person wrote.

“Irdgaf Billie was robbed for album of the year #GRAMMYS,” one person wrote.

“They snubbed our girl again. She deserved aoty with hte as well,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“She easily has the best album along with Tyla, but let me not wake that up,” a fan wrote.

“The Grammys are so treacherous,” another fan wrote.

“They could’ve gave her some awards if not aoty cuz she put out one of the best albums of last year,” a netizen wrote.

“In an alternate universe, the winner was between Billie or Ariana,” wrote another.

So far, Billie Eilish has not addressed the outrage from her fans regarding her 2025 Grammys miss.

More about Billie Eilish’s Grammys losses

Billie Eilish was nominated in seven categories at the 67th annual Grammy Awards but did not take home any awards this year. In addition to losing to Queen Bey in the Best Album category, her album Hit Me Hard and Soft was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album but was ultimately won by Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet.

Eilish’s hit song Birds of a Feather was nominated for three categories: Best Song, Best Record, and Best Pop Solo Performance. However, Kendrick Lamar won the first two for his Drake diss track Not Like Us, while the third was grabbed by Sabrina Carpenter for her chart-busting number, Espresso.

Billie Eilish was also nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. For the first, her song L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] lost to Charli XCX’s Von Dutch, while in the latter, her collaborative track Guess with Charli was defeated by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With a Smile.

Her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, was also robbed at the awards. Notably, back in 2022, the now-23-year-old had similar seven misses at the Grammy Awards.

Despite this year's losses, Billie Eilish has won nine Grammys in her career. She remains only the second artist in the award’s history to have earned all four general field categories, namely Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, in the same year.

Although she didn't secure a win, Eilish went on stage to perform a rendition of Bird of a Feather accompanied by Finneas. She also paid her tributes to her hometown, Los Angeles, following the recent devastating wildfires.

Grammy winners are chosen by the Recording Academy voters comprising 13,000 singers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and others from the music industry.

