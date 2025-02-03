"Oh the Swifties are fuming"— Netizens react to Taylor Swift presenting Beyonce her Grammy as Cowboy Carter wins Best Country Album

Taylor Swift presented Beyonce with her Best Country Album award for Pop Vocal Album at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The latter received her award for her work in her 2024 album, Cowboy Carter.

Beyonce has received 11 nominations at the 67th Grammy Awards, including nods in major categories such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, received six nods, including the aforementioned three major categories. Taking to the stage after receiving her award, Bey said:

"I really was not expecting this, wow! I want to thank God that I am able to still do what I love after so many years. Oh my god! I would like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted the album, we worked so hard on it."

Trending

She continued:

"I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent."

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X to react to Beyonce's win and Taylor Swift presenting her the award.

"Oh the swifties are fuming," one X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"I can't say anything. I too am a fan of scripted entertainment that is loosely based on reality," another fan opined.

"THIS WAS SO PLANNED IM DYINGGGG," a fan alleged.

"the net worth on that stage is insane rn," another netizen added.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the historic moment:

"Woulda been better with Kanye there," an X user joked.

"Meanwhile both fandoms are at each others' throats," a netizen chimed in.

"beyoncé owns her ngl," a fan remarked.

Some other popular reactions were:

"I double checked, this is indeed a sign of the apocalypse," a user commented.

"TAYONCE SUPREMACY OMG," a fan wrote.

How many Grammy awards and nominations do Taylor Swift and Beyonce have?

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift and Beyonce are two of the most successful artists in the history of the Grammy Awards. Queen B is the most awarded and most nominated artist in the history of the Grammys with 33 wins (with Best Country Album this year) and 99 nominations.

Meanwhile, Swift has 14 wins to her name, with 58 nominations. The pop star is also the only artist in the history of the awards to win the coveted Album of the Year (AOTY) award four times for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2014), Folklore (2020), and Midnights (2022).

(The years pertain to the release date of the albums.)

Despite being massively successful, Taylor Swift has never won the Song of the Year category at the Grammys. Meanwhile, Beyonce had never taken home a Grammy for Album of the Year until 2025— when she won her first award in the category for Cowboy Carter.

Taylor Swift's first nomination came in 2008 in the Best New Artist category. However, Adele won the category that year. Her first win came in 2010 when she took home four Grammys— Album of the Year (Fearless), Best Country Album (Fearless), Best Female Country Vocal Performance (White Horse), and Best Country Song (White Horse).

Taylor Swift's latest win was in 2024 in the Album of The Year and the Best Pop Vocal Album categories for her 2022 album, Midnights. During her acceptance speech for the AOTY, Swift announced her next album, The Tortured Poets Department on stage. The album was released two months later in April 2024.

Her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was nominated in the same two categories she won in 2024 at the 67th Grammy Awards in 2025. However, Swift lost the Best Pop Vocal Album to Sabrina Carpenter for Short 'N' Sweet.

Meanwhile, Beyonce received her first nod at the Grammys in 2000 as a part of her girl's group, Destiny's Child. The song Bills Bills Bills from The Writing's On The Wall was nominated for the Best R&B Song and R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with vocal categories.

In 2001, Beyonce returned to the Grammys with Destiny's Child to win the first of her record 33 wins— the track Say My Name won the categories R&B Song and R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. Beyonce's first solo win came in 2004 for her song, Dangerously in Love, in collaboration with her husband, Jay-Z.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback