Coco Gauff drops 2-word reaction as Beyonce makes history with Best Country Album win at Grammys 2025

Coco Gauff has shared her reaction to Beyonce's historic win for Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys. With her win, the superstar extended her record as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, bringing her total to 34 wins.

Beyonce appeared stunned as presenter Taylor Swift announced that she had beat out the likes of Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, and Chris Stapleton to become the first Black woman to win the coveted award.

Coco Gauff expressed her joy at Beyonce's win, celebrating its importance during Black History Month.

"Happy BHM," Gauff posted on her Instagram story.

@cocogauff's Instagram story

During her moving speech, Beyonce expressed gratitude to country artists for accepting her album and encouraged other singers to break free from genre contstaints and follow their creative passions.

"I'd like to thank all the incredible country artists that accepted this album. I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they are passionate about and to stay persistent," she said.

Interestingly, Coco Gauff has praised Beyonce for her willingness to explore different genres, sharing her excitement for the singer to create a rock album next. During an appearance on the WTA Insider podcast last year, the World No. 3 also expressed her fondness for the song '16 Carriages' from 'Cowboy Carter.'

"There are some country songs I do like, but 16 Carriages is really one of them and I'm really excited that she's gonna do country and then rock and so I'm really excited for that," she said.

Coco Gauff: "Me and my friends have a Beyoncé group chat, we're huge fans"

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

During the aforementioned interview, Coco Gauff disclosed that she and her friends are such devoted fans of Beyonce that they even had a group chat dedicated to her. The World No. 3 even playfully offered to give tennis lessons to the singer's daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

"So, me and my friends have a Beyoncé group chat. We're huge fans. Beyoncé if you see this, I love you and maybe I can teach Rumi, Blue some tennis. I would do it and I'll literally pay and do it," Gauff said.

The World No. 3 was also delighted to witness Beyonce share the stage with her daughter Blue Ivy during her blockbuster Christmas Day NFL halftime show, giving the performance a perfect score.

"Beyonce 😮‍💨 and blue !!! 10s all around," Gauff wrote.

Gauff's love for Beyonce was also evident in her Apple Music Replay for 2024, as the singer and her album 'Cowboy Carter' featured prominently among her most-played artists and records.

