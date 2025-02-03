Coco Gauff makes her feelings known as Doechii beats out Eminem and Future to win Best Rap Album at Grammys 2025

Coco Gauff wasted no time reacting to American artist Doechii winning the award for Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys. Gauff's immediate response comes as no surprise, given the 20-year-old's deep love for music and frequent presence at concerts.

Doechii's record 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' was nominated alongside Eminem's 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),' Future and Metro Boomin's 'We Don't Trust You,' Common and Pete Rock's 'The Auditorium Vol. 1,' and J. Cole's 'Might Delete Later.' During the star-studded Grammys ceremony on February 2, Cardi B presented the coveted prize, with Doechii becoming only the third woman in history to win the award for Best Rap Album.

Trending

Coco Gauff was thrilled to see the 26-year-old rapper take home the honor, expressing her love for Doechii and celebrating Black History Month.

"I LOVE DOECHIII AWWWW IM SO HAPPY 😭❤️ HAPPY BHM," Gauff posted on X.

Expand Tweet

The 20-year-old was also impressed by Doechii's stunning performance of her hit song 'Denial Is a River.'

"That doechii performance! 😮‍💨," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Gauff's delight at Doechii's win comes as no surprise, as the 26-year-old ranked high among the World No. 3's most-played artists in her Apple Music Replay for 2024.

In an emotional speech, Doechii delivered a powerful message to young Black girls watching her win, encouraging them to pursue their dreams fearlessly without letting others impose stereotypes on them.

"The last thing I want to say oh my god there’s [bleeped]. I know that there is some black girl out there...and I want to tell you that you can do it. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes onto you. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony. Praise god," Doechii said.

Coco Gauff has expressed similar sentiments about being a Black woman in a "predominantly white sport," often acknowledging the importance of having role models like Venus and Serena Williams and expressing her intention to carry that legacy forward.

Coco Gauff reveals how much she missed her vinyl record player during her Australian Open 2025 campaign

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff's love for music shone through when she returned home after a lengthy stay in Australia to commence her 2025 season. Although the World No. 3 led Team USA to the United Cup title, her campaign at the Melbourne Slam ended in a disappointing quarterfinal loss to Paula Badosa.

After returning to Florida, the 20-year-old took to social media and disclosed that her vinyl record player was what she missed most during her month-long stay away from home.

"Was away from home for a month and I swear this is what I missed the most lol I wish I could travel with it fr," she posted on her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

After enjoying a short break, Gauff will return to the court at the WTA 1000 Qatar Open, which kicks off on February 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback