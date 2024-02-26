Coco Gauff opens up on her excitement for Beyonce's upcoming album 'Act II'

Coco Gauff has once again shown her fondness for Beyoncé, as she recently opened up about her excitement for the music icon's upcoming country album "Act II."

Gauff began her season by lifting the ASB Classic trophy in Auckland where she defeated Elina Svitolina in the final. She also reached the semi-final of the Australian Open, where she was knocked out by eventual winner Aryna Sabalenka. Furthermore, the American faced a second-round exit at the Qatar Open and lost in the quarterfinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Coming back to Beyoncé, the 32-time Grammy winner has previously said that 'Renaissance' will be a three-act project, with part 1 released in 2022. During a recent WTA Insider podcast, Gauff was asked about her feelings regarding Beyoncé's album "Act II" which is set to be released in March 2024.

The teenager said she's not a huge fan of country music but admitted to particularly loving two songs from the upcoming album, namely "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold ‘em." She expressed excitement about Beyoncé exploring country music and added that she was looking forward to the 42-year-old's venture into rock later on.

“I'm not like a huge country person but I really loved the 16 Carriages song. I like the Texas Hold 'em too. You know, I'm still learning how to get into the country thing now," Gauff said.

"There are some country songs I do like, but 16 Carriages is really one of them and I'm really excited that she's gonna do country and then rock and so I'm really excited for that,” Coco Gauff added (8:50).

“I love you and maybe I can teach Rumi and Blue some tennis” - Coco Gauff

Gauff at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

In the same interview, Coco Gauff continued to express her love for the American music icon and revealed that she and her friends are huge fans and even have a "Beyoncé group chat.” Gauff added that she would love to teach Beyoncé's children, Blue Ivy and Rumi, tennis, and hilariously mentioned that she wouldn't mind paying to do it.

“So, me and my friends have a Beyoncé group chat. We're huge fans. Beyoncé if you see this, I love you and maybe I can teach Rumi, Blue some tennis. I would do it and I'll literally pay and do it,” Coco Gauff said (9:15)

During the off-season, Gauff was seen attending the movie about Beyonce’s 'Renaissance' tour in the theater with her friends. She expressed belief in Beyoncé's expertise and is hoping the music star goes on tour again.

"If it's Beyoncé, it's gonna be done well, it's gonna be done with incredible thought. I've heard that these songs were done like years ago during COVID-19 so I just know that this is gonna be super exciting and I'm hoping that she goes on tour again," Coco Gauff said.