Coco Gauff rocks a Beyonce-inspired disco cowboy hat as she catches the American icon's 'Renaissance' movie in the theater with her friends

Coco Gauff and her friends wore disco cowboy hats to the theater to watch Beyoncé's documentary concert movie "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé".

The film premiered in Los Angeles on November 25th and showcases Beyoncé's 2023 tour for her album "Renaissance".

On Saturday, Gauff shared pictures and a video on her Instagram story featuring her and her friends dancing to Beyoncé's songs in the theater. They were pictured wearing disco cowboy hats inspired by the 32-time Grammy Award winner. The American tennis sensation has clearly been making the most of the off-season.

Gauff has been sharing highlights of her preseason with fans on social media. Recently, she posted about spending Thanksgiving with her family and shared images from Doja Cat's Scarlet Tour concert in Miami.

Coco Gauff won four WTA singles titles in the recently concluded 2023 season, including a Grand Slam at the US Open. She also secured victories at the Western & Southern Open, Mubadala Citi DC Open, and the ASB Auckland Open.

Throwback to when Coco Gauff admitted she was thinking about Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour during her match

Coco Gauff clinched her first Grand Slam title in September at the 2023 US Open. She became the first teenager to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999.

In the third round of the 2023 US Open, Gauff defeated Belgium's Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0. During the post-match conference, the 19-year-old mentioned that she thinks about various things, including Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour and Marvel and the Biebers, to stay calm during matches.

"I was thinking about the Renaissance Tour during my match, I think about a lot of different things. Honestly, it keeps me relaxed. I don't know if it's a coping mechanism or what. I thought about Marvel today. Obviously the Biebers. There was a lot of things I was thinking about." - Gauff said

Gauff also added that Beyoncé is the only celebrity who might distract her if seen mid-match and hoped that her image wouldn't be projected on the screen.

"Definitely Beyonce, If she ever came, oh, my goodness, I hope they would not show her on the screen. Maybe at the end."

Coco Gauff also expressed her love for Beyoncé when she spoke to the Tennis Channel in August. She stated that she was very emotional when she attended a Beyoncé concert.

"It was really cool, I was so excited, I teared up a little bit when she came out and I have been waiting to go forever and I love her," Gauff said.

