"Holy Mother of God" — Fans react as Taylor Swift stuns for the Glambot at the 2025 Grammys

Taylor Swift posed for the Glambot after arriving at the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. The singer, who received six nominations this year, stunned on the red carpet in a knee-length red dress.

Following her appearance on the red carpet, Swift's images and videos from the Grammys Glambot went viral online. The pop star stunned in her signature red lip, single-strapped heels, and red earrings. Additionally, fans also spotted a 'T' tattoo on her upper thigh.

Taylor Swift's six nominations at the 67th Grammy Awards include nods in major categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Pop/Vocal Performance (alongside Gracie Abrams), and Best Pop Vocal Album. Along with the nominations, she is also set to present an award at the event.

Fans took to X to react to Taylor Swift's outfit and look for the 2025 Grammys. One X user exclaimed:

"Holy Mother of God."

"Loving her is Red," another user wrote in reference to her album Red.

"I just fell on my knees at Walmart," a fan joked.

"this alone is enough to be nominated for any video of the year," a Swiftie added.

Fans continued to praise Swift's look at the Grammys red carpet:

"BEST GLAMBOT EVVVEEERRRRR," a netizen exclaimed.

"the hardest a mother has ever mothered," an X user remarked.

"I NEED A MUCH MORE STRONGER WORD FOR MOMMY OR DADDY," a fan commented.

How many Grammy Awards has Taylor Swift won?

Taylor Swift has won 14 Grammy awards and has been nominated by the Record Academy 58 times across categories. She has won the coveted Album of the Year (AOTY) a record four times for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2014), Folklore (2020), and Midnights (2022). This marks more wins than any artist in the history of the Grammys in the AOTY category.

Swift's latest win in the Album of the Year category came in 2024 for Midnights. During her win, the pop star also announced the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released two months later in April 2024. Notably her latest album has been nominated in two categories this year - Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Meanwhile, Swift's first Grammy nomination came in 2008 for Best New Artist. However, she did not win that year, losing to Adele. Her first win came in 2010 when she took home four Grammys: Album of the Year (Fearless), Best Country Album (Fearless), Best Female Country Vocal Performance (White Horse), and Best Country Song (White Horse). Despite her 58 nominations, Swift has notably never won the Song of the Year category at the Grammys.

Taylor Swift is also set to present an award at the 2025 Grammy Awards. She has presented at the event twice before. In 2008, she handed over the Best Rap Collaboration Award to Jay-Z and Rihanna. In 2009, the singer alongside Miley Cyrus presented a Grammy to Alison Krauss and Robert Plant.

The singer has also performed seven times at the Grammy Awards. Her debut performance was alongside Miley Cyrus in 2009 where she sang her track Fifteen. It also marked her first performance with Cyrus.

Over the years, Swift has performed Mean in 2012, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in 2013, All Too Well in 2014, Out of the Woods in 2016, and a medley of Cardigan, August, and Willow in 2021.

