10 biggest music records broken by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift broke her own record when she won the Album of the Year Award at the 2024 Grammys. The singer beat the likes of Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, and Stevie Wonder to become the most-awarded Album of the Year winner in history.

The 34-year-old is currently in the middle of her Eras Tour and seems to be breaking revenue and popularity records with every new show of the tour. In just nine months, the Eras Tour touched the $1 billion mark in revenue, beating Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Concert by a mile.

Swift has been breaking records since she started her career in the music and entertainment industry. From becoming the youngest person to win the Album of the Year at the Grammys to her Eras Tour becoming the highest-grossing tour in history, Taylor has made an indelible mark on the industry.

1) Youngest person to win Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards

The 43rd Annual CMA Awards - Show (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift became the youngest person ever to win the Entertainer of the Year award at the 43rd Country Music Association Awards on November 11, 2009. The Love Story singer was just nineteen when she won the award. She also won the award in 2011. During her acceptance speech after winning her first award, Swift said that winning it was everything she had ever wanted.

"I will never forget this moment because in this moment everything I have ever wanted has just happened to me," she stated.

Taylor Swift won Entertainer of the Year as she beat some of the biggest names in the industry at the time, including Kenny Chesney. The latter had won the award for three consecutive years before Taylor.

2) Became the youngest artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

In 2010, when she was 20 years old, Taylor Swift became the youngest person to be awarded the Album of the Year award at the Grammys for her work in Fearless. The singer/songwriter broke the record of Alanis Morissette, who won the honor for her album Jagged Little Pill at the 38th Grammy ceremony in 1996.

"Country music is my love. But to have it organically crossover this year? It's just been fantastic. I think the healthiest thing you can do when making music is [to] remove stereotypes from it," the singer noted after she won the award.

Billie Eilish broke her record by winning Album of the Year in 2020 at the age of just eighteen. The now-22-year-old artist won the award for her breakthrough album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

3) First woman to ever be awarded Grammy Album of the Year twice

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift was awarded Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammys for her album 1989, making her the first woman to be awarded the honor twice. In 2010, she won her first Grammy for her second studio album, Fearless.

"I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who are going to try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame," she stated in her acceptance speech.

With her speech, she seemed to have motivated several young women not to focus on negative energies and to trust people who motivate them. She thanked her fans for giving her the moment to have "the greatest feeling in the world."

"But if you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday, when you get where you're going you'll look around and you'll know it was you and the people who love you who put you there and that will be the greatest feeling in the world. Thank you for this moment!" Taylor Swift added.

Several artists had won the award twice before Taylor Swift, but they were all men. They included Frank Sinatra (3), Paul Simon (3), Stevie Wonder (3), John Lennon (2), U2 (2), and George Harrison (2).

Adele became the second woman after Taylor to win Album of the Year twice, in 2012 and 2017.

4) Winner of the highest number of American Music Awards in history

2022 American Music Awards - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has 40 American Music Awards, dwarfing the likes of Michael Jackson who won 26 awards, and Whitney Houston who won 22. In 2019, Swift also won Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards and performed some of her most iconic songs.

Taylor Swift extended her lead beyond Michael Jackson when she took home six awards at the 50th American Music Awards in 2022. This included a record-breaking seventh Artist of the Year.

The Blank Space singer also has seven Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist and five Favorite Pop/Rock Album wins. The latter is for 1989, Reputation, Lover, Evermore, and Red (Taylor's Version). She has won Favorite Music Video three times for Cardigan, You Need To Calm Down, and All Too Well: The Short Film, respectively.

After almost a decade of transitioning from a country star to a pop icon, Taylor went back to her roots as she won the Favorite Female Country Artist award. She also won the Favorite Country Album for her 2022 album, Red (Taylor's Version).

5) Singer/songwriter with the most No. 1 hits on Billboard's US Digital Song Sales Chart

Taylor Swift's Fortnight, for which she collaborated with Post Malone, is part of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The song became her 29th song to hit the first spot on the US Digital Song Sales Chart.

Fortnight sold over 19,000 digital copies to sit at the pinnacle of the chart. Other musicians with the most No. 1 songs on the list include Nicki Minaj (17), Rihanna (14), Drake (13), and Justin Bieber (13).

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most number of weeks spent at the No. 1 position with 55 weeks. She's dwarfed the likes of BTS (49), Rihanna (40), Katy Perry (37), and Justin Bieber (33).

6) First woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammys thrice

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift broke her own record when she became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times at the Grammys. At the 2021 ceremony, the Invisible String singer was awarded the Grammy for her ninth studio album, Folklore. The album was also the best-selling album of 2020.

Swift had previously collected the award for her second studio album, Fearless, in 2010 and her fifth studio album, 1989, in 2016.

Before Taylor, only male artists like Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon had won the award three times.

7) Artist with the most Video of the Year wins at the VMAs

Following the release of the Anti-Hero music video, Taylor Swift became the artist with the most Video of the Year Wins at the MTV Video Music Awards. The songwriter has won the award four times, in 2015 for Bad Blood, in 2019 for You Need to Calm Down, in 2022 for All Too Well: The Short Film, and for Anti-Hero in 2023.

In 2023, she also became the first artist to be awarded the honor in two consecutive years. Taylor Swift is also the second most coveted artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, with 23 wins, second only to Beyoncé, who has 29 awards.

Swift has won awards for multiple songs, including one each for You Belong With Me, I Don't Wanna Live Forever, Me!, The Man, and I Knew You Were Trouble. She has won two awards each for Blank Space, You Need To Calm Down, and Bad Blood. Three awards for All Too Well: The Short Film and six for Anti-Hero.

8) Highest earning female artist in the industry, with a net worth of over a billion

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

In 2019, it was reported that Taylor Swift was the highest earner of the decade, earning a massive $825 million between 2010 and 2019. She surpassed Beyoncé, who earned $625 million in the same period.

It was reported in October 2023 that Taylor Swift was a billionaire, thanks to her massively successful Eras Tour. According to Forbes, her net worth was approximately $1.1 billion at the time.

9) Taylor Swift's Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert tour in history

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

According to Guinness World Records, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has already become the highest-grossing concert tour in history. It had reached the $1 billion mark in revenue by the end of 2023. The Eras Tour beat Elton John's five-year farewell tour, which earned $939 million in over 328 shows.

Additionally, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie has already become the highest-grossing concert film of all time. It beat Michael Jackson's This Is It, which previously held the record.

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron tweeted the film's net collection and revealed that it had become the highest-earning documentary film in history.

"Now at $261.6 million globally, AMC's first ever released film, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR just became the highest grossing concert film & highest grossing documentary film of all time. AMC sends our congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for being so remarkable,” he tweeted.

10) First artist in Grammy's history to win Album of the Year four times

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

At the 2024 Grammys, Taylor became the first artist to have won Album of the Year for a record four times when she won it for her tenth studio album, Midnights. Her previous Album of the Year awards at the Grammys were for Folklore (2021), 1989 (2016), and Fearless (2010).

"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shotlisting a music video or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," she said in her acceptance speech.

Apart from her massively successful ErasTour, the singer released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and an Anthology of the same on April 19, 2024. Songs from the album conquered the top places on the Billboard Hot 100 list in the debut week itself. It left fans wondering how many other records Taylor Swift would break with this album.