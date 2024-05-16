Are Taylor Swift and Post Malone friends? Singer once fangirled over rapper

In 2024, Post Malone collaborated with Taylor Swift for The Tortured Poets Department's Fortnight and with Beyonce for Cowboy Carter's Levii's Jeans, two of the year's biggest releases.

Many fans don't know that Taylor Swift and Post Malone were friends even before the Fortnight collaboration. The two have met at many award shows before, and Taylor has even complimented his work in the past. In return, the rapper has gushed about Taylor in interviews.

Fans learned about the Taylor-Malone collaboration when she announced her new album during the Grammys acceptance speech and released the tracklist on her social media. Theories and predictions about the details of the collaboration started appearing all over the internet instantaneously, and fans of both artists became excited.

Taylor Swift and Post Malone's friendship explained

2018 Billboard Music Awards Official After Party At Hakkasan Presented By Security Benefit (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

Taylor Swift and Post Malone have been friends for many years now. The two first crossed paths at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and Taylor praised his song, Better Now.

“‘Better Now’ is so insane. I’m so jealous of that song, that hook,” she complimented.

In a 2023 interview with Howard Stern, Post Malone recalled the event and elaborated on how special it was to be complimented by the 14-time Grammy winner.

“And I was like, ‘What?’ That’s [expletive] crazy, you’re a great [expletive] songwriter! Thank you so very much,’” he told Howard Stern about the 2018 encounter.

In that interview, Malone also revealed that he had recently hung out with Taylor and gushed about her qualities as a songwriter and as a person.

“I recently got to hang out with her and she is genuinely one of the most kind and considerate and a [expletive] hell of a songwriter. Holy [expletive], amazing. Absolutely amazing,” Malone exclaimed.

The Goodbyes singer also revealed that he had crossed paths with Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and lost to him and Patrick Mahomes in a game of beer pong.

Taylor Swift and Post Malone again met at the 2019 American Music Awards, where both were nominated for Artist of the Year. Taylor Swift won the award and hugged Post Malone on her way to the podium to accept it.

The hype before Fortnight's release and its aftermath

Taylor Swift and Post Malone in Fortnight (image via YouTube)

The hype for a collaboration between Taylor Swift and Post Malone began on Reddit when a user noticed that Post Malone had followed Taylor Swift on TikTok in 2022. Fans considered this move a precursor to a future collaboration between the two.

"He only follows 31 people and now suddenly Taylor ... right before his new album is supposed to come out + there were rumours about this collab a year ago. What do u think?" wrote one Reddit user.

The eagle-eyed fans finally got a confirmation on February 4, 2024, when Taylor announced the release of The Tortured Poets Department during her Grammy Best Pop Vocal Album acceptance speech.

The Style singer also released the entire tracklist, and the credits showed that she collaborated with Post Malone on the track Fortnight. The rapper also shared the tracklist on his Instagram.

On April 18, Taylor Swift shared her experience of working with Malone in an Instagram post while teasing the release of the Fortnight music video.

"The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," the 34-year-old captioned.

Thereafter, she dropped the release date and time for the Fortnight music video, stressing her excitement about the release.

"I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW,” Swift concluded.

The Fortnight music video was released on April 19 and featured Taylor and Post Malone as lovers in a mental institution. The video was a tribute to the 1989 classic Dead Poets Society and also featured actors Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke from the film.

Post Malone also shared an X (formerly Twitter) post expressing his gratitude towards Taylor Swift and describing his experience working with her.

Expand Tweet

Fans hope that the cordial relationship between Malone and Taylor continues so that they can expect more collaborations in the future.