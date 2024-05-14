Taylor Swift’s music videos: Every celebrity featured in singer's songs

Taylor Swift's music videos are always brimming with easter eggs and references. The 14-time Grammy winner conceptualizes her videos so that fans have the opportunity to connect her life and the song's lyrics with the symbolism being shown on screen.

The 34-year-old has won several awards for directing music videos, such as The Man (2020) and All Too Well (The Short Film) (2022). In her directorial journey, Taylor Swift has recruited several big names from the industry to make special appearances in her music videos.

Every celebrity who made a cameo in a Taylor Swift music video

Taylor Swift's directorial journey started when collaborated with Roman White to make Mine. Since then, the Grammy winner has directed 13 music videos, three video albums, five documentaries, and a short film.

Here is a list of all the celebrities that have appeared in Taylor Swift's music videos.

Teardrops on My Guitar

Taylor Swift receives an award for Teardrops on My Guitar at the BMI's 57th Annual Pop Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In the Teardrops on My Guitar music video, actor and musician Tyler Hilton plays Taylor's love interest, Drew. He is famous for playing Elvis Presley in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line and for his role as Chris Keller on One Tree Hill.

You Belong With Me

Taylor Swift accepting an award for Most Performed Pop Song for "You Belong to Me" at the 58th Annual BMI Pop Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lucas Till plays Taylor's love interest in the You Belong With Me music video. The actor is famous for his roles in creatives like The Spy Next Door and MacGyver and for his role as Havok in X-Men: First Class.

Taylor and Till first met on the sets of Hannah Montana: The Movie where Taylor made a special appearance as herself. Lucas Till played Hannah Montana's childhood friend, Travis Brody.

I Knew You Were Trouble

Reeve Carney played Taylor's 'bad-boy' hero in the I Knew You Were in Trouble music video. The actor is famous for his roles as Dorian Gray in the Showtime series Penny Dreadful and Peter Parker in Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Reeve Carney started his career as a musician before becoming an actor. He used to play the rhythm guitar in John Lang's band.

Ours

In Ours, Taylor Swift's romantic hero is played by Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights actor develops serious chemistry with the Grammy winner and her character misses him throughout the video. In the end, they unite as one.

Bad Blood Ft. Kendrick Lamar

The Bad Blood Ft. Kendrick Lamar music video featured a barrage of celebrities, and almost all of Taylor Swift's 'squad' over the years. The cameos started with Taylor's best friend Selena Gomez, who betrays Swift as Arsyn. The titular Kendrick Lamar plays the role of Welvin Da Great, Hailee Steinfeld plays The Trinity, Gigi Hadid becomes Slay-Z, Lena Dunham plays Lucky Fiori, Serayah plays Dilemma, and Ellie Goulding becomes Destructa X.

Cara Delevingne is Mother Chucker, Zendaya is Cutthroat, Martha Hunt plays Homesclice, Lily Aldridge is Frostbyte, Karlie Kloss is Knock Out, and Jessica Alba plays Domino. Cindy Crawford is Headmistress, Ellen Pompeo plays Luna, and Mariska Hargitay plays Justice. Finally, Hayley Williams references The Fifth Element's Leo Dallas and plays the Crimson Curse.

Wildest Dreams

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift plays Majorie Finn in the Wildest Dreams music video. Her love interest is Robert Kingsley, played by Scott Eastwood, who starred in Wrath of Man.

End Game Ft. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran - At Madison Square Garden Arena - November 1, 2013 (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

Ed Sheeran makes a second-half appearance in the End Game music video as he sings his part and the parties throughout London and Tokyo with Taylor. The singer is famous for his albums like Beautiful People, Give Me Love, Happier, The A Team, and many others. The singer/songwriter has won four Grammys in his career.

ME! Ft. Brendon Urie

Brendan Urie joins Taylor Swift in the ME! music video. Brendan is the lead singer of the band, Panic! At The Disco. The two argue in French together in the clip.

ME! also has Taylor's cats, Meredith Grey, Benjamin Button, and Olivia Benson making cameo appearances.

You Need to Calm Down

Like Bad Blood Ft. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift's You Need to Calm Down music video features a barrage of cameos by big names. At the beginning of the video, Adam Lambert is seen tattooing Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds is painting on a canvas, and Laverne Cox mesmerizes her neighbor, Chester Lockhart, RuPaul throws a crown in the air, and the Queer Eye cast engages in a tea party.

The video also features Taylor Swift dancing with Todrick Hall and Katy Perry. Swift also dresses as the famous Happy Meal couple, and Ciara officiates Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita's wedding. Finally, Billy Porter declares peace!

I Bet You Think About Me

I Bet You Think About Me is a re-recording of the 2012 track from Taylor's album Red. In the music video, Miles Teller and his real-life wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, star as the groom and the bride. Taylor Swift is seen gatecrashing the big wedding of the two. The twist? Miles Teller's character is Taylor's ex.

Bejeweled

In the Bejeweled music video, Laura Dern stars as Taylor's villainous 'Stepmommy' who stops her from attending the ball. Meanwhile, the Haim sisters from Taylor's 'squad' play the evil step-siblings.

Dita Von teaches Taylor a dance routine in an enormous martini glass while Pat McGrath appears as Queen Pat. Taylor Swift's collaborator, Jack Antonoff, plays Prince Jack and proposes to Taylor. However, she rejects him and keeps the castle.

Anti-Hero

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor creates her own funeral in the Anti-Hero music video and plays two versions of herself. Mary Elizabeth Ellis from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, John Early from Search Party, and Mike Birbiglia from A Man Called Otto play mourners at Swift's funeral.

I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, makes a cameo in the I Can See You music video with Bullet Train actress Joey King. The two embark on a mission to save Taylor, and her 2010 Speak Now album.

Fortnight Ft. Post Malone

Fortnight is the first music video from Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The video features singer/songwriter Post Malone, who is featured as Taylor's love interest. The song is a tribute to the 1989 classic Dead Poets Society and features actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles from the film. The two play a pair of scientists performing experiments on Taylor in a Frankenstein-esque way.

With so many songs from The Tortured Poets Department waiting for their music videos, Taylor's future music videos will surely feature more celebrity appearances.