Has Taylor Swift acted in movies and TV shows? Singer's complete filmography explored

Taylor Swift is a multi-talented individual who has dipped her toes in many avenues besides being the greatest pop star of this generation. The 14-time Grammy winner always never stops experimenting. From country to pop to folk undertones in Folklore and Evermore, the 34-year-old has always tried to maintain diversity.

Alongside everything else, Taylor has tried her hand at a few acting gigs. The 34-year-old has made special appearances in several films with industry juggernauts like Julia Roberts, John David Washington, Betty White, etc.

Taylor Swift's filmography timeline explained

Here we break down the major roles that she picked up in her subsidiary but eventful acting career so far!

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation started Taylor's acting career in 2009. The Grammy winner appeared in the season nine episode Turn Turn Turn, right after the release of Fearless.

In the crime drama series, Taylor Swift plays the role of Haley Jones, the daughter of two Vegas motel owners.

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor plays a fictional version of herself in Hannah Montana: The Movie, starring Miley Cyrus as the titular character. In the film, Taylor is at the peak of her career as a country star, making waves with her lyrical ballads and voice. Her character gets up on the Crawley Corners stage with her acoustic guitar and starts singing Crazier with Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana dancing in the background.

Taylor also wrote the song You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home for the film with Martin Johnson.

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)

IMDb Rating: 1.6/10

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series - Jonas Brothers Pre-Game Concert (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift played herself yet again in the Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience. Swift dated Joe Jonas briefly, and although the pair had split up by the time the film premiered, Taylor is seen singing Should've Said No with the Jonas Brothers in the film.

Taylor Swift: Journey to Fearless (2010)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift's first concert tour was the Fearless Tour, and the entire journey was documented in a 3-part miniseries called Journey to Fearless, starring Taylor as herself.

The miniseries was first telecasted on The Hub but was later released in Blu-ray and DVD formats.

Valentine's Day (2010)

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Taylor played Felicia, Willy's girlfriend (played by her real-life then-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner) in Valentine's Day. Felicia is a quirky high-schooler who makes everyone laugh with her goofiness. Taylor's comedic timing is the center of attraction in the film, especially when she asks her boyfriend to "Walk it off, baby, just walk it off" after he trips over an obstacle.

Valentine's Day features an ensemble cast, including Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Gartner, Anne Hathaway, and Julia Roberts.

The Lorax (2012)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Taylor voices Audrey, a young environmentalist, in an animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' picture book. Audrey yearns to see a real tree in her life and has an unwavering optimism that Taylor's voice perfectly embodies.

The film's other cast members include Ed Helms, Zac Efron, Betty White, and Danny DeVito.

New Girl (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Taylor Swift played the role of Elaine in New Girl season 2's episode called Elaine's Big Day. Fans will know that Jess was a fan of Taylor and would play her songs to deal with her breakup. Thus, it appeared natural for Taylor to make some sort of a cameo appearance in the show.

Elaine is the love interest of Cece's fiance, Shivrang. The show gives her a beautiful ending that is satiating for Schmidt, Cece, and the audience.

The Giver (2014)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Taylor plays Rosemary, the daughter of the titular Giver, in the dystopian film. Rosemary becomes extremely overwhelmed with her memories and craves to be released from her training. Ultimately, Taylor's character commits suicide to escape the misery.

Taylor Swift was only 24 years old when the film was shot, and her part was quite dark for a non-professional actress.

The 1989 World Tour Live (2015)

IMDb Rating: Not Rated

Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles - Night 2 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS)

Taylor Swift began her 1989 Tour in 2015, and her Sydney concert was made into a movie called The 1989 World Tour Live. The film incorporated the entire show, including several behind-the-scenes footage and celebrity appearances.

Taylor Swift: The Reputation Stadium Tour (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour - Sydney (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Taylor's Reputation Tour was also filmed and made into a movie that came out on Netflix in 2018. The film was shot in October at a concert held in Arlington.

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour became her last tour in a long time because of the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her next tour is the ogoing record-breaking Eras Tour.

Bluebird (2019)

IMDb Rating: Not Rated

Taylor got her first big break while performing at the iconic Bluebird Cafe. She was spotted by Scott Borchetta, the CEO of Big Machine Records, and signed her first professional contract for the company.

Like the Grammy winner, many iconic musicians have had their 'accidental break' after performing in the cafe. Bluebird (2019) is a documentary that talks about the origins and stories attached to this iconic place. Taylor plays herself in the film.

Cats (2019)

IMDb Rating: 2.6/10

Taylor Swift has never shied away from talking about her limitless obsession with cats. Thus, the Grammy winner couldn't say no when a role came up in a movie about felines.

Taylor plays Bombalurina in the movie Cats, and sings the iconic song McCavity. Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber also composed a new song called Beautiful Ghosts, which earned a Golden Globe nomination.

Miss Americana (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" Premiere (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Miss Americana is a 2020 documentary that follows Taylor Swift's personal life and stardom over many years. Directed by Lana Wilson, the film discusses issues in Taylor's life that she had never opened up about before.

For instance, Taylor discusses her political stance, her mother's fight against cancer, her stress-eating disorder, and her sexual harassment case in Miss Americana, and fans get a deeper glimpse into her struggles in life.

Taylor Swift: City of Lover (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Taylor Swift celebrated the release of her new album, Lover, by arranging a concert in Paris in September 2020. ABC later recorded and released the concert as a film. The film didn't include songs that had been sung at the concert but was not a part of Lover.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After the release of Folklore in the middle of the pandemic, Taylor Swift released Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions as a companion to that album. The special dives deep into the making of the songs and dissects the inspiration behind each musical number. The documentary features Taylor and collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessener. The special also has new versions of the songs from Folklore that were not released before.

All Too Well: The Short Film (2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

2022 American Music Awards - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Taylor has also tried her hand at film direction. The 14-time Grammy winner directed the short film All Too Well: The Short Film, which features the uncanny relationship between an old man and a younger woman.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink plays the role of Her in the film when she is young. However, Taylor makes a cameo appearance as the older version of Her.

Amsterdam (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Taylor plays Liz Meekins in the film Amsterdam, directed by David O. Russell. Liz is the daughter of the senator and dies in an accident, which kickstarts a chain of unfortunate events.

Although Swift didn't get much screen time in the film, her performance was powerful and enjoyable.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor's latest film was filmed during her Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles. It was shot over three days and has grossed over $200 million worldwide. However, the Eras Tour film doesn't feature the entire concert and cuts out a few songs from the ensemble.

The plethora of acting credits to Swift's name underscores her determination to always push herself, and also speaks of the versatility of her skills. As of this writing, she continues to make history with her Eras Tour.