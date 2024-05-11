Timeline of Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's friendship explored

Taylor Swift has worked with many collaborators, but none have been as close to her as Jack Antonoff. The two have become one of the most famous musical duos in the industry and have collaborated on more than 10 Taylor Swift albums and many singles.

Taylor and Jack share a very close bond outside the music circle too. Jack has constantly supported Taylor, especially during her breakup with Joe Alwyn. Meanwhile, Taylor was present at Jack Antonoff's wedding with Margaret Qualley.

Timeline of Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's friendship explained

Here is a timeline of the major events in Taylor Swift's 12 years' worth of friendship with Jack Antonoff.

November 2012: The first meeting

Swift and Jack Antonoff met during the MTV European Music Awards in November 2012. The two reportedly bonded over their love for the UK band Yazoo's hit song, Only You.

October 21, 2013: Swift and Antonoff release Sweeter Than Fiction

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff released their first co-produced single, Sweeter Than Fiction, for the One Chance soundtrack.

October 27, 2014: Jack Antonoff is credited as a producer of the 1989 album

On October 27, 2014, Taylor enlisted Jack Antonoff as one of the producers of Taylor's fifth studio album, 1989. This collaboration followed the highly successful Sweeter Than Fiction single that Jack and Taylor had produced together.

"2:28 ---- my favorite part. arp juno 6 comes in raging. will one day write an essay on the different production I used on the song + how much working with taylor on it has meant to me. she's a wonderful artist," wrote Jack about working with Taylor Swift.

May 7, 2015: You Are In Love was inspired by Jack Antonoff and his then-girlfriend, Lena Dunham — reveals Taylor Swift

In the June edition of Elle, Taylor revealed that the inspiration behind her hit 1989 song You Are In Love comes from Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham's relationship. The Grammy winner confided that the song is about the things Lena Dunham revealed about Jack Antonoff.

"That's just basically stuff she's told me. And I think that that kind of relationship — God, it sounds like it would just be so beautiful — would also be hard. It would also be mundane at times," added Taylor.

February 15, 2016: Taylor and Antonoff win Album of the Year for 1989

Swift and Jack Antonoff won Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammys for 1989. Additionally, it won Best Pop Vocal Album, which Jack collected on behalf of Taylor.

That night, Jack Antonoff shared a photo of Taylor hugging him backstage and wrote a heartfelt message about her friend and the Grammy win.

"My favorite pic from last night. we wrote and worked on 1989 in the tiniest spaces. a lot of time over voice notes and e mail --- it really encourages me that those small dream like ideas between friends can become album of the year. winning a grammy for records you make the same way you did when u were a kid is important to me," captioned Jack Antonoff.

May 24, 2017: Taylor Swift describes working with Jack Antonoff

Taylor elaborated on how working with Jack Antonoff feels like in a New York Times feature about the producer.

"Sometimes he sits at the piano and we both just start ad-libbing and the song seems to create itself," described the 34-year old.

Taylor continued:

"His excitement and exuberance about writing songs is contagious. He's an absolute joy. That's why everyone loves him. I personally wouldn't trust someone who didn't," she added.

Nov. 10, 2017: Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift co-produce Reputation

After 1989, Jack Antonoff teamed up with Taylor Swift again to produce Reputation. He produced a total of six songs for that album.

August 23, 2019: Taylor and Jack start working on Lover

Taylor and the Bleachers musician teamed up yet again to produce Lover. It was also Swift's first album with Universal Music Group's Republic Records, and she owned the masters of that album.

July 24, 2020: Jack Antonoff gets included in Folklore

Taylor's eighth studio album, Folklore, also had Jack Antonoff listed as a producer, along with Aaron Dessner and William Bowery, who was Taylor's then-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

In December, Taylor released her ninth studio album, Evermore, which, like its predecessors, included Antonoff as a producer.

March 14, 2021: Taylor and Jack win Album of the Year for Folklore

Folklore became Taylor and Antonoff's second joint Album of the Year win at the Grammys.

After the victory, Antonoff took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message about Taylor, crediting her for making him a producer.

"and @taylorswift , from 1989 to here…. goddmann. you are the one who let me produce records first. before you i just “wasn’t a producer” according to the herbs. i just wasnt let in that room. then i met you, we made out of the woods and you said, “that’s the version” and that changed my life right there," captioned Jack.

April 9, 2021: Taylor and Antonoff collaborate on Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift started producing 'Taylor's Versions' of her old albums. When she released Fearless (Taylor's Version), Taylor credited Antonoff as a co-producer of some of her vault numbers.

July 30, 2021: Jack credits Taylor for exposing the darkness in the music industry

In an interview with NME, Jack Antonoff praised Taylor and said that she's changed the music industry singlehandedly.

"She's amazing for being a champion, and making things better for the generations to come. She has a long history of rightly exposing some real darkness in the music industry. And I'm personally thankful for it, outside of our friendship and working relationship, just as an artist," he noted.

February 10, 2022: Jack Antonoff defends Taylor Swift after Damon Albarn's comments go viral

Damon Albarn became a popular topic in the industry after he told the Los Angeles Times that Taylor Swift doesn't write her songs herself. Moreover, he said that co-writing doesn't count.

Jack Antonoff defended Taylor when he appeared on The What podcast. He likened Damon's comments with a "Trumpian approach of just making things up."

"I don't care if Damon Albarn or anyone likes or doesn't like something. But to unequivocally make a statement that isn't true, that you actually have no idea about, and not to get too deep on it? Isn't that kind of everything that's wrong with our world at the moment? People talking about sh*t that they have no clue about?" the producer argued.

May 16, 2022: Jack Antonoff says that Taylor Swift helped start his career as a producer

In an interview with The New Yorker, Jack Antonoff said that Taylor helped start his career as a producer.

"Taylor was the first person with the stature to go, 'I like the way this sounds, I'm putting it on my album'—and then, suddenly, I was allowed to be a producer," the Bleacher musician commented.

Oct. 21, 2022: Taylor discusses her creative process while working with Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift opened up about the creative process while collaborating with Jack Antonoff for Midnights via an Instagram post.

"Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn't be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was Jack Antonoff. He's my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we've been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we've done with just the two of us as main collaborators," commented Taylor Swift on their friendship.

Taylor Swift also revealed that the two friends were able to share their grief after their breakups with Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley. That made the lines flow and coalesce out of them.

"Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past," Taylor remembered.

May 26, 2023: Jack Antonoff made a surprise cameo in The Eras Tour

Taylor brought Jack Antonoff on stage for a surprise cameo in an East Rutherford concert of The Eras Tour. The Grammy winner sang Getaway Car with Antonoff, who was playing the guitar on stage.

Aug. 19, 2023: Taylor Swift attends Jack Antonoff's wedding

Taylor was among the many big names on the guest list of Jack Antonoff's wedding with Margaret Qualley in New Jersey. Other celebrities included Lana Del Ray, Channing Tatum, and Zoë Kravitz.

September 12, 2023: Taylor Swift gives a shoutout to Jack Antonoff in her MTV VMA speech

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Taylor Swift won Song of the Year for her Midnights' song, Anti-Hero, and talked about Jack Antonoff in her acceptance speech.

"He's so talented it's incomprehensible. And I'm so lucky I've been making music with him since we worked on an album called 1989. We'll continue working together til' 2089," she exclaimed.

Apart from these, the two best friends have numerous other heartwarming moments that have gone unnoticed by the public. We are sure that they will keep adding more moments to the list "til' 2089".