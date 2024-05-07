What is Lana Del Rey's favorite TTPD song? Singer weighs in on Taylor Swift's album & poses with Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2024

Singer Lana Del Rey recently attended the Met Gala 2024 on Tuesday, May 7, and made headlines for her look. On the red carpet, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight and the publication asked her to choose her favorite track from Taylor Swift's latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Lana Del Rey called the album "beautiful" and revealed that Who's Afraid of Little Old Me was the track she loved the most as she said:

“The one, ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’… whatever that title was.”

The Tortured Poets Department released in April 2024, and contains 31 tracks across two volumes. Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey have been friends for a long time and have often been spotted together. The two also collaborated on the song Snow on the Beach, which is part of Swift's album, Midnights.

Lana Del Rey recently announced the release of her new album, Lasso, this year. An official release date for the same is yet to be announced.

Lana Del Rey posed with Kim Kardashian on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet

Lana Del Rey posed alongside Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. When Vogue's LaLa Anthony approached Kardashian, she was already talking to the singer and Seán McGirr. Kim and Lana both described what they were wearing and the former, who donned a Maison Margiela corset and cardigan by John Galliano revealed that her outfit featured "metal lace." She then turned her attention to Lana's dress and said:

"It's metal lace; it's beautiful. [to Lana] But look at your McQueen baby."

Lana Del Rey attended the Met Gala in a custom-designed dress with branch-like detailing by Alexander McQueen’s Seán McGirr. As per Vogue, her dress alluded to an iconic Alexander McQueen fall 2006 collection. The singer's outfit featured a silk corset with double georgette and tulle, all of which were hand-embroidered.

Kim Kardashian and Del Rey also stated that they were looking forward to the event. Kim revealed that she and her sisters were "nervous," even though they've attended the event numerous times. She mentioned they were all on a group chat before the event and Lana praised Kim's bond with her sisters, calling it 'rare'. She also said:

"I have my sister, who was shooting everything with us at the hotel, my brother taking videos."

The two then proceeded to say goodbye to Anthony and entered the event.

With another album on the cards, Lana Del Rey is also gearing up to play in her first US stadium headline show in June in Boston. The one-night show is scheduled to take place on June 20 at Fenway Park, Boston.

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey collaborated for Snow on the Beach

As per US Weekly, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey reportedly became friends after both worked with music producer Jack Antonoff. Antonoff has been working with Taylor since 2014, while he began working with Del Rey in 2018 for her album, Norman F–king Rockwell!.

The two collaborated for the first time on Snow on the Beach, a track in Swift's tenth studio album, Midnights (2022). Del Rey spoke to Billboard about her collaboration with Swift ahead of the 2024 Grammys and said that Taylor was "very adamant" about wanting her to be part of the album.

"She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor,” she said.

Both singers were nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards, but Swift emerged victorious for Midnights. While accepting her award, Taylor invited Lana Del Rey to join her on stage. Speaking about the Brooklyn Baby singer, Taylor called her a "legend" and a "legacy artist."

"I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now," she said.

The two were also spotted together at the Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas.