Lana Del Rey’s ‘One Very Special Show’ at Fenway Park: Presale, how to get tickets, & all you need to know 

Lana Del Rey’s ‘One Very Special Show’ at Fenway Park is scheduled to be held on June 20, 2024. This one-off show will be the singer's first-ever US Stadium show and comes on the heels of wrapping up her US tour in late 2023, with a final show in Charlestown.

The upcoming performance was announced by Live Nation, the official partner of the event, via a post on their official X page on May 6, 2024:

Presale for the concert will be available from May 8, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, which can be accessed by registering for the singer's official mailing list before the presale goes live.

General tickets will be available from May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Red Sox official website page for the same or via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

More about the Lana Del Rey concert at Fenway Park

Lana Del Rey will perform at the Fenway Park as part of the Nucar Fenway Concert Series presented by Wasabi Technologies. Lana Del Rey joins artists such as Kane Brown in the new concert series.

No official set list or supporting performers have been announced for the concert as of the writing of this article. The performance will be the second of firsts for the singer, with her first performance at the Coachella Festival taking place earlier this year, which saw appearances by artists Billie Eilish and Camilla Cabello as surprise guests.

Aside from her upcoming one-off shows, Lana Del Rey is also scheduled to perform at a number of festivals throughout the year both before and after her performance at the Fenway Park venue.

Before her appearance at Fenway Park, the singer will play at the Hangout Music Festival in mid-May at The Hangout Gulf Shores in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Also present at the festival will be The Chainsmokers, Renee Rapp, Dominic Fike and more.

Subsequently, the singer will play at two separate Primavera Festivals, one in Barcelona and one in Portugal. On May 31, 2024, she will appear at the Primavera Barcelona event alongside artists such as The National and Disclosure, among others.

Subsequently, on June 4, 2024, Lana Del Rey will perform at the Ippodromo Snai La Maura in Milan, Italy as part of I-Lands Milano 2024. This will be followed by her Primavera Portugal performance at the Parque De Cidade in Porto, Portugal. The Portugal Primavera will also feature performances by artists such as SZA, Ethel Cain and PJ Harvey, among others.

In August, the singer will be at the dual festivals of Leeds & Reed 2024, performing as part of a lineup that will also feature performances by artists such as blink-182 and 21 Savage, among others.

This will be followed by her appearance at the Rock en Seine festival at Saint-Cloud in France on August 21, 2024. Rock en Seine is also set to feature performances by artists such as Maneskin, Fred Again, LCD Soundsystem, and Blonde Redhead, among others.

Aside from her upcoming tour, Lana Del Rey is also scheduled to release her latest studio album, Lasso, sometime in September 2024 via Polydor Records and Interscope Records. The album will be her tenth studio album as well as being her first country project.