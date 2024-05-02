Summer Sonic Japan 2024: Where to get tickets, prices, lineup, dates, locations, & all you need to know

Summer Sonic Japan 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 17, 2024, and August 18, 2024, in Osaka and Tokyo respectively. The 2024 festival will be the 24th edition, first held in 2000 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming festival will feature performances by artists such as Måneskin, Christina Aguilera, and Aurora, among others. The festival made the lineup announcement on April 30, 2024, via a post on its official Instagram page:

Tickets for the festival are currently available separately for Tokyo and Osaka on the official Summer Sonic website. 2-Day tickets are priced at $228.40 for the general category and $209 for Platinum tickets. For Osaka, 2-day tickets are priced at $203.1 for the general category and $177.81 for Platinum tickets.

All ticket prices are subject to currency conversation rate fluctuations and are only valid when purchased from the aforementioned official website of the festival. Tickets purchased through any resale outlets are not valid for admission to the festival.

Summer Sonic Japan 2024 lineup and locations

Summer Sonic will be held at the Expo'70 Commemorative Park for the Osaka event, while the Tokyo event will be held at the Zozomarine Stadium and Makuhari Messe.

The current lineup for Summer Sonic Japan 2024 is given below according to each city and date, while the full lineup can be found at the official website of the festival:

Tokyo -

August 17, 2024

Måneskin

Glay

Lil Yatchy

Major Lazer

One Republic

Akmu

Band-Maid

Belle & Sebastian

Bleachers

Bright

Chilli Beans

Imase

Jon Batiste

Laufey

Lee Youngji

Lauren Spencer Smith

Madison Beer

NCT Dream

NOA

Nothing But Thieves

Stephen Sanchez

Super Beaver

August 18, 2024:

Bring Me The Horizon

Christina Aguilera

Aurora

Be:First

Greta Van Fleet

Pinkpantheress

AJR

Ateez

Baby Monster

BoyNextDoor

Creepy Nuts

Henry Moodie

Hoobastank

INI

IVE

JO1

Lovejoy

Nulbarich

Olivia Dean

Tyla

Yves Tumour

ZEROBASEONE

Osaka -

August 17, 2024:

Bring Me The Horizon

Aurora

Christina Aguilera

BE:First

Greta Van Fleet

Pinkpantheress

AJR

ATEEZ

Creepy Nuts

Henry Moodie

Hoobastank

INI

IVE

JO1

Lovejoy

Olivia Dean

Tyla

Yves Tumour

ZEROBASEONE

August 18, 2024:

Måneskin

Lil Yatchy

One Republic

Phoenix

Underworld

Vaundy

Belle & Sebastian

Bleachers

Bright

Chilli Beans

Imase

Jon Batiste

Laufey

Lauren Spencer Smith

Madison Beer

NCT Dream

NOA

Nothing But Thieves

Stephen Sanchez

Super Beaver

Summer Sonic Festival is being sponsored by several companies this year. These include the Irish whiskey company The Busker as well as Pocari Sweat, Red Bull, and Suntory. The festival is produced by Creativeman Productions, which is also responsible for several other festivals, including the Greenroom Festival, Blue Note Jazz Festival in Japan, and Punkspring, among others.

Summer Sonic Festival was first held in Fujiyoshida, Japan, and was soon moved to other venues, including Chiba in 2001 and Osaka in 2002. The festival has since become the largest festival in Japan, with an estimated crowd of over 135,000 people each year.

The festival has also been held outside Japan, with the first international edition being held in Shanghai in the People's Republic of China in 2017, and the second one scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from August 17, 2024, to August 18, 2024.

Summer Sonic festival has, over the years, seen performances from some of the most prominent artists in the world, including Green Day, Beck, No Doubt, blink-182, Marilyn Manson, and Radiohead, among others.