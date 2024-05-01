Stephen Sanchez 2024 Global World tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Through an Instagram post on April 30, 2024, Stephen Sanchez announced that he'll be on a Global World tour this year. The tour, which will celebrate the singer's debut album, is scheduled to be held from August 1 to October 29 in venues across the mainland United States, Canada, and Tokyo.

The upcoming tour will include performances in Toronto, Salt Lake City, and Kansas City, among other cities. Artist Presale for the Stephen Sanchez tour will be available from May 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. One can access the presale by registering at the link provided on the singer's official social media or via his official website.

A Live Nation presale will also be available simultaneously, and it can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. A Ticketmaster presale will also be available at the same time.

General tickets for the tour will be available from May 3, 2024, at 10 am local time via the singer's official website or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices had not been announced at the time of this article's writing.

Stephen Sanchez 2024 Global World tour dates and venues

Stephen Sanchez released his debut studio album, Angel Face, on September 22, 2023, via Mercury and Republic Records. The album peaked at number 90 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Now, Stephen Sanchez is set to embark on a tour across North America and Japan to celebrate the release of said album. He is bringing along special guests, The Paper Kites, The Brook & The Bluff, and Ray Bull.

The full list of dates and venues for the Stephen Sanchez 2024 Global World Tour is given below:

August 1, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Ohio State Fair

August 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

August 4, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts

August 7, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Jacobs Pavilion&

August 8, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre

August 9, 2024 – Chautauqua, New York at Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater

August 11, 2024 – Carnation, Washington State at THING Festival 2024

August 17, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Summer Sonic 2024

August 18, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Summer Sonic 2024

August 27, 2024 – Syracuse, New York – New York State Fair (free with fair admission)

August 31, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Minnesota State Fair

September 2, 2024 – Palmer, Alaska at Alaska State Fair

September 4, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

September 6, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

September 7, 2024 – Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live Sacramento

September 10, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

September 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at YouTube Theater

September 14, 2024 – Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Bowl

September 15, 2024 – San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

September 17, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

September 19, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

September 21, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Great Saltair

September 24, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 25, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

September 27, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

September 29, 2024 – Franklin, Tennessee at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

October 13, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

October 15, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater

October 17, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

October 18, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

October 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Presented by Highmark

October 23, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 25, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 26, 2024 – St. Augustine, Florida at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 27, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

October 29, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Dr. Phillips Center at Walt Disney Theater

In addition to the tour, Stephen Sanchez will perform at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on May 26, 2024, and at The Governor's Ball Music Festival on June 9, 2024.