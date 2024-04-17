Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ World Tour 2024: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ World Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from November 2, 2024, to December 15, 2024, in venues across North America. The tour is the first leg of a larger worldwide tour, and it's in support of the singer's new album of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature concerts in cities such as Phoenix, Dallas, and Toronto, among others. Shakira announced the dates and venues for the first leg of the tour in North America via a post on her official Instagram account on April 16, 2024.

The presale for the tour is scheduled to be held on April 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local venue time. Artist presales can be accessed by joining the singer's official fan club, The Wolfpack.

Simultaneously, a Live Nation presale will be available, which can be accessed with the code RIFF. There will be Ticketmaster as well as Spotify and local venue presales at the same time.

General tickets will be available on April 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been revealed as of the time of writing this article.

Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ World Tour 2024: Dates and venues

Shakira released her studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, on March 22, 2024, via Sony Latin Records. The album has been a major success so far, peaking at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as being a chart-topper on the Argentine album chart.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with AP News on March 25, 2024, Shakira elaborated on the album's thematic and tonal patterns, stating:

"Because there’s a great diversity in this album — I know it’s a conceptual album — but it didn’t happen on purpose. Nobody chooses to go through the kind of life experiences that I went through when I was writing and creating this album, you know, life gives you lemons. So what do you do? Make lemonade. So I made songs."

The singer continued:

"But there is a great variety within this album. There’s pop, there’s Afrobeat, there’s reggaeton. There’s some Mexican regionals as well. Rock. But there is a common thread. And that is based off of genuine, authentic life experiences and the process of elaborating those intense emotions and feelings that I’ve been having to deal with during this past couple of years."

Shakira is set to embark on a world tour, starting with a North American tour leg in November. First announced during her performance at the Coachella Festival on April 12, 2024, the singer is currently set to wrap up the first leg in mid-December with a show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The full list of dates and venues for Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ World Tour 2024 is given below:

November 2, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena

November 7, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

November 9, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

November 16, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

November 17, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

November 20, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

November 23, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

November 25, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

November 30, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

December 5, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

December 8, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

December 10, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

December 14, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

December 15, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

Aside from her album and upcoming tour, Shakira has recently starred in two prominent documentaries: the 2020 Miss Americana documentary on Taylor Swift and the 2022 Jennifer Lopez: Halftime documentary.

