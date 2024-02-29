Cigarettes After Sex world tour 2024-25: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Cigarettes After Sex World Tour 2024-25 is scheduled to be held from June 21, 2024, to March 19, 2025, the band announced in an Instagram post. The tour is set to be held in venues across North America, mainland Europe, the UK, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, with more dates set to be announced soon. Titled X's World Tour, the tour is in support of the band's upcoming album of the same name.

Cigarettes After Sex's new tour will feature performances in cities like Hong Kong, New York City, Auckland, Montreal, and Lisbon, among others. The band made the announcement on its official Instagram page on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Artist presale for the tour will be available from March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time. It can be accessed by signing up for the same via the official Cigarettes After Sex website of the band or the Seated page for the tour.

A Live Nation presale will also be available from March 6, 2024, at 10 am ET. The presale code for accessing said presale is ENERGY for website users, while mobile app users may also try COVERT. Simultaneously, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and venue presales will also be available, which can all be accessed via the websites and socials of said presale providers.

General tickets will be available from March 8, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices weren't announced at the time of writing this article. They can be purchased via the aforementioned official Cigarettes After Sex website, Seated page, or via Ticketmaster and other ticket vendors.

Cigarettes After Sex World Tour 2024-25 dates and venues

Cigarettes After Sex is set to release its latest studio album, X's, on July 12, 2024, via Partisan Records. Speaking about the album, the band lead Greg Gonzalez gave an exclusive statement to Live Nation on February 28, 2024.

"The record feels brutal, honestly. I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn’t scratch the surface. I have to really write about it, sing about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyze and learn from it. Or just relive it—in a good way. I don’t have that Eternal Sunshine-thing of wanting to forget," Gonzalez said.

The full list of dates and venues for the Cigarettes After Sex 2024-25 world tour is given below:

August 31, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Centre Bell

September 1, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

September 3, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

September 4, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 6, 2024 — New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

September 10, 2024 — Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 11, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

September 13, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

September 14, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

September 17, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

September 18, 2024 — Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

September 20, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center

September 21, 2024 — Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

September 23, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center

September 24, 2024 — Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

September 27, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

September 28, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

September 30, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

October 2, 2024 — Greenwood Village, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

October 3, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

October 5, 2024 — Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

October 7, 2024 — San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

October 8, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

October 11, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

October 15, 2024 — Mexico City, Mexico at Palacio de los Deportes

October 25, 2024 — Athens, Greece at OAKA Indoor Arena

October 28, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

October 29, 2024 — Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

November 1, 2024 — Milan, Italy at Forum

November 3, 2024 — Vienna, Austria at Wiener Stadthalle

November 5, 2024 — Warsaw, Poland at COS Torwar

November 7, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

November 9, 2024 — Basel, Switzerland at St Jakobshalle

November 10, 2024 — Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

November 12, 2024 — London, UK at The O2

November 16, 2024 — Paris, France at Accor Arena

November 17, 2024 — Lyon, France at Halle Tony Garnier

November 20, 2024 — Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

November 21, 2024 — Lisbon, Portugal at Altice Arena

January 9, 2025 — Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China at Asia World-Expo, Hall 5

January 11, 2025 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Sunway Lagoon

January 14, 2025 — Manila, Philippines at MOA Arena

January 17, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia at Beach City International

January 21, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Exhibition Hall 5

March 5, 2025 — Cape Town, South Africa at Grand Arena at GrandWest

March 7, 2025 — Pretoria, South Africa at SunBet Arena

March 12, 2025 — Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

March 14, 2025 — Sydney, Australia at ICC Theatre

March 17, 2025 — Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Center

March 19, 2025 — Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

Aside from their upcoming tour, Cigarettes After Sex is also set to perform at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in June 2024. During the festival, they will appear in a lineup that also includes artists such as Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Melanie Martinez.