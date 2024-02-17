Shakira's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran": Release date, tracks, announcement and more about singer's 12th studio album

Shakira has announced her 12th studio album, titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The singer made the announcement, which will be her first new album in seven years, via a post on her official Instagram page on February 15, 2024, stating:

"My new album...is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way. Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."

The album will be released on March 22, 2024, via Sony Latin Records. The album will feature collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Bizzarap, Karol G, Fuerza Regida, and Manuel Turizo, among others.

More details on Shakira's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"

The title of the album is a reference to the lyrics of one of the singles included in the 16-track album, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, which goes:

"Las mujeres ya no llora, las mujeres facturan. (Translation):Women don’t cry anymore, they make money."

The singer has been working on the album for some time and first teased it in an exclusive interview with Billboard Magazine on September 21, 2023, stating:

"I feel like a cat with more than nine lives; whenever I think I can’t get any better, I suddenly get a second wind. I’ve gone through several stages: denial, anger, pain, frustration, anger again, pain again. Now I’m in a survival stage...And it’s a reflection stage. And a stage of working very hard and when I have time with my children, really spend it with them."

The singer continued:

"The last time I released an album was six years ago. Now I can release music at a faster clip, although sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren’t compatible...it’s constant juggling because I like to be a present mom and I need to be there every moment with my children..And aside from that, I have to make money."

The current tracklist available for the album consists of singles the singer has already released. The previously released tracks to be included in Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album are given below:

Te Felicito

Monotonía

Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53

TQG

Acróstico

Copa Vacía

El Jefe

The first to be released on the list was Te Felicito, which was released on April 21, 2022. A collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, the single peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard Latin Charts.

This was followed by Monotonía, a collaboration with the rapper Ozuna, on October 19, 2022. The single peaked as a chart-topper on Latin and Spanish album charts.

The singer released the third single from the upcoming album, Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, in the aftermath of her breakup with Gerard Pique, with whom she was in a relationship for nearly a decade. The single won the Song of the Year award at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards.

Shakira and Karol G collaborated on the Latin Grammy-winning single, TQG, in early 2023. Released on February 23, 2023, the single peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The rest of the singles were released in mid-2023. Acróstico was released on May 11, 2023. This was followed by the release of the Manuel Turizo featured track Copa Vacía on June 29, 2023. The final track released so far, El Jefe, is a collaboration with Fuerza Regida and was released on September 20, 2023.