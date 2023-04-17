Revealed: Whopping sum Shakira has earned from her songs dissing estranged lover and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

Colombian pop star Shakira has been making a fortune with song releases that have taken digs at her former boyfriend and Barcelona icon Gerard Pique.

Spanish outlet El Periodico de Espana reports that the singer has made around €3,053,634 through songs released about Pique, taking into account reproductions on Spotify, YouTube and TikTok.

Her latest song 'TQG (You Were Big)' was released on Friday (April 14), where she sings alongside fellow singer-songwriter Karol G. The track makes allusions to Pique and Puerto Rico rapper Annuel AA. It achieved 1.5 million views in the first two hours of its release.

Shakira released a diss track aimed at Pique earlier this year titled 'Brzp Music Sessions Volume. 53'. The Colombian worked with Argentinian DJ Bizzarap and broke the record for a Latin song streamed on YouTube with 64 million views in just 24 hours.

TQG is Shakira's fourth song since her well-documented break-up with Pique. She also released a song called 'Te Congratulations' with Puerto Rican singer Raauw Alejandro.

Shakira and Pique split in June 2022 after 11 years. The Barcelona legend has since met new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, a Spanish model. The couple's new relationship has also been a target of Shakira'ss songs.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique wants to protect his sons in aftermath of Shakira split

Gerard Pique wants the best for his two boys.

Gerard Pique has opened up on his split with Shakira by saying that he wants to protect his children. He was asked by El Pais about the breakup, to which he responded:

"I'm not going to comment. I don't feel like it."

However, the Barcelona icon was willing to discuss the responsibilities the two parents have in caring for their children:

"Everyone has their own responsibility to try to do what is best for their children. It's about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on, and that is my job as a father."

Pique and Shakira have two sons: Milan, 10, and Sasha, 6. The couple reached a custody agreement regarding their kids in November. Shakira is moving to Miami, while Pique will remain in Barcelona.

He retired from the Blaugrana in November but hasn't step away from the football world. The former Manchester United defender is the owner of Spanish second-division football club FC Andorra.

