Colde ‘Blueprint’ North American tour 2024: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Colde ‘Blueprint’ North American tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 15, 2024 to September 21, 2024, in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the singer's first new tour of the year and his first in North America as well.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Montreal, Denver, Los Angeles, and Vancouver, among others. The singer announced the upcoming tour via a post on his official X page on April 29, 2024:

Expand Tweet

Kohai Insider presale starts on May 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by registering as a Kohai Insider at the official Kohai page of the tour. Simultaneously, an official Platinum presale will also be available.

General tickets will be available from May 3, 2024, at 10 am local time via the aforementioned Kohai website page or via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Colde ‘Blueprint’ North American tour 2024 dates and venues

Colde is set to perform across the US and Canada in a 20-show concert tour spanning the months of August and September, as currently scheduled. The tour is being produced by Live Nation.

Expand Tweet

The full list of dates and venues for the Colde ‘Blueprint’ North American tour 2024 is given below:

August 15, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fillmore Minneapolis

August 17, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

August 20, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History

August 21, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at L’Olympia

August 23, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues

August 24, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Brooklyn Paramount

August 27, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore Silver Spring

August 28, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

August 30, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

September 1, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

September 3, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

September 6, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

September 8, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Summit

September 10, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

September 12, 2024 – San Diego, California at House of Blues

September 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

September 15, 2024 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues

September 18, 2024 – San Francisco, California at August Hall

September 20, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theatre

September 21, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at The Centre in Vancouver

Colde is an indie South Korean artist who first arrived in the professional music scene with his EP, Wave, which was released on September 13, 2018, via his own label, Wavy. The singer explained the driving force and inspiration behind his musical expression in an exclusive interview with The Korea Herald on August 26, 2021, stating:

"I would say I lived the day waiting for the dawn. I would watch the world go around as I took a walk, and returning home, I’d put it into music. Most of the songs I have released until now were inspired from this time of the day."

Later in the interview, the singer expressed the view that art, music or otherwise, needs to spread love, stating:

"I think what the world needs the most right now is love, and the people who could really make the value resonate in people’s hearts are pop-culture artists, whether it be filmmakers, novelists or musicians."

Expand Tweet

Colde is best known for his second EP, Love Part 1, which was released on May 31, 2019, and peaked at number 22 on the Korean album chart. Aside from his own music, the singer is also known for being the founder of music labels Wavy, Layered Island, and PYRAT.