Concrete Boys ‘It’s Us Tour’ 2024: Presale Code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Concrete Boys ‘It’s Us Tour’ 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 6, 2024, to June 29, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in support of the collective's debut EP of the same name and is the first major tour of the year.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York City, among others. The tour was announced by the collective via a post on their official Instagram page on April 24, 2024:

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing at the official website of the band and can be accessed via the presale code ITSUS. A Live Nation presale can be accessed with the code RIFF for select dates. There will also be venue presales accessible with individual codes, with the code for the Toronto show being POINTME.

General tickets for the tour will be available from April 26, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the official website of the collective or the ticket vendors such as Ticket Web or Ticketmaster. Prices for general tickets have not been released as of the writing of this article.

Concrete Boys ‘It’s Us Tour’ 2024 dates and venues

Concrete Boys released their debut EP, It’s Us, on April 5, 2024, via Concrete Rekordz. The album has not made it to the mainstream chart as of the writing of this article but their videos have garnered over a million views on YouTube since the release.

Concrete Boys is being led by Lil Yachty, who is also the executive at the collective's label. Speaking about the collective and their new project in an exclusive interview with Uproxx on April 4, 2024, the rapper stated—

"These are my friends. So it wasn’t like I was looking high and low for talent. These were friends that I’ve made along the way. The most important thing to me is my friendships — and trying to bring everyone up to a level of success so they can provide for their families is the goal. Plus, I’ve always just loved the idea of groups and crews."

Now the group is set to embark on a North America tour in support of their newly released project. The tour will feature all five members of the collective, including KARRAHBOOO, Camo!, Draft Day, and Dc2trill as well as lead Lil Yachty and Gio.

The full list of dates and venues for the Concrete Boys ‘It’s Us Tour’ 2024 is given below:

June 6, 2024 — Miami, Florida at The Joint

June 8, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at The Social

June 11, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at House of Blues at Cambridge Room

June 12, 2024 — Houston, Texas at House of Blues at Bronze Peacock

June 15, 2024 — Sacramento, California at The Rink Studios

June 16, 2024 — Oakland, California at The New Parish

June 17, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Echo

June 19, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Cervantes’ Other Side

June 22, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at Saint Andrew’s Hall at The Shelter

June 24, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at The Axis Club

June 25, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Brighton Music Hall

June 27, 2024 — New York City, New York at SOBS

June 29, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Terminal West

Aside from the upcoming tour with Concrete Boys, lead Lil Yachty will also wrap up his Field Trip tour with a show in the Netherlands on May 20, 2024. This will be followed by several festival appearances, including at Summer Sonic 2024 and Broccoli City Music Festival, among others. Broccoli City will also feature artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Kaytranada.