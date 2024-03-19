Broccoli City Festival 2024: Lineup, presale, tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know 

Broccoli City Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 27, 2024,to July 28, 2024,at the Audi Field in Washington, DC. The 2024 edition will be the festival's ninth edition overall, having been first held in 2013 and annually ever since except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The upcoming edition will feature performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Kaytranda, Gunna and more. The 2024 edition was announced by the organisers via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on March 18, 2024:

Presale for Broccoli City Festival 2024 is currently available and can be accessed with the code EATGOOD24 via the festival's official website. There is also a Chase Presale ongoing simultaneously, which requires a valid Chase card.

General tickets will be available from March 22, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets are priced at $225 for general category, $235 for Broccoli City Field GA category, $440 for VIP category and $845 for VIP All Access category respectively.

Hotel Packages are also available and are priced from $162.66 to $230.16 per person per night, depending upon the hotel and room choice. All tickets and packages can be found at the aforementioned official website of the festival.

Broccoli City Festival 2024 lineup

Broccoli City Festival is returning this year at a new venue in the form of the Audi Field stadium in Washington, DC. The stadium was first opened in 2018 and has a overall seating capacity of 20,000 people in its base configuration.

The full lineup for Brocolli City Festival 2024 at Audi Field is given below:

Megan Thee Stallion

Gunna

Party Next Door

Kaytranda

Victoria Monet

Key Glock

Sexxy Red

Fridayy

Teezo Touch Down

Veeze

Amarae

Jordan Ward

Skilla Baby

Baby Tate

Ryan Trey

Chlo The God

Lil Yatchy

The Concrete Family

Live Experiences:

Intros with Issa Rae with Desi Banks and Funny Margo

TrapSoul Karaoke with Bryson Tiller

Soulection with Joe Kay

Coco Butter with Uncle Waffles

Everyday People

Test Your Game with comedian Duke Dennis

R&B Only

Hoedown with Tanner Adell

Black + Forth

The DMV Choice

DJ Sets:

Everything Nice

BO & K-Meta

Jae Murphy

DJ Flow

Speaking about the migration from one venue to the next, the Co-founder of Broccoli City Festival Brandon McEachern stated in a general press release on March 18, 2024:

"We’re thrilled to unveil this year’s lineup and the move to Audi Field, which reflects our festival’s eclectic tastes and vibrant spirit.. it’s the perfect time to take another step in our evolution and offer consumers a nontraditional, inclusive, and innovative festival experience where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate music and culture."

Co-founder Marcus Allen added:

"We’re reimagining the festival experience by moving to the state-of-the-art Audi Field in the Navy Yard community, featuring award-show-like live programming and interactive fan experiences. We’re setting a new standard, providing attendees an immersive blend of entertainment, technology, and fan engagement."

Broccoli City Festival was founded by in 2013 by Brandon McEachern, Marcus Allen as well as Darryl Perkins and Jermon Williams. The festival, since its foundation, has seen performances by Jay-Z, Cardi B, 21 Savage, Coco Jones, Mariah the Scientist and more. The stellar lineups helped the festival achieve its highest crowd fall in 2018 with upwards of 35,000 patrons.