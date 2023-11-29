Mariah the Scientist 2024 Tour: Dates, presale, tickets, venues, & all you need to know 

Mariah the Scientist 2024 Tour is scheduled to be held from February 1, 2024, to May 3, 2024, in venues across the UK, continental Europe, and North America. The tour, titled "To Be Eaten Alive," is in support of the singer's newest album of the same name.

Mariah the Scientist announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Honolulu, Paris, Amsterdam, and Portland, among others, via a post on her official Instagram account.

Live Nation presale of the Mariah the Scientist tour will be available from November 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed with the code BACKSTAGE at the official Live Nation page for the tour.

General tickets for the Mariah the Scientist tour will be available on December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The tour will start in Hawaii and end in Atlanta

Mariah the Scientist released her latest studio album, To Be Eaten Alive, on October 27, 2023. The album peaked at number 93 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Now, Mariah the Scientist is set to embark on a tour in support of the album.

The full list of dates and venues for the Mariah the Scientist 2024 Tour is given below:

February 1, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii at The Republik

February 10, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at John Dee Live

February 11, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Kagelbanan

February 13, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega

February 14, 2024 – Paris, France at La Machine du Moulin Rouge

February 15, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Max

February 17, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute

February 18, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Gorilla

February 20, 2024 – London, UK at Electric Brixton

March 6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Neptune Theatre

March 7, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom

March 10, 2024 – Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst

March 12, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Regency Ballroom

March 15, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park

March 16, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

March 17, 2024 – Santa Ana, California at The Observatory OC

March 19, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

March 20, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at El Rey Theater

March 22, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

March 23, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Scoot Inn

March 24, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

March 26, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at The Ogden Theatre

March 28, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Delmar Hall

March 29, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Varsity Theater

March 30, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

April 1, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Saint Andrew’s Hall

April 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at The Danforth Music Hall

April 3, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Théâtre Beanfield

April 5, 2024 – Providence, Rhode Island at The Strand

April 6, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues

April 7, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at The Webster

April 9, 2024 – Washington, DC at Echostage

April 11, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 12, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount Theater

April 15, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live!

April 16, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia at The National

April 17, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa

April 19, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

April 20, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

April 21, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

April 24, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at The Joy Theater

April 26, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

April 27, 2024 – St Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live

April 28, 2024 – Ft Lauderdale, Florida at Revolution Live

May 3, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

Mariah the Scientist is best known for her independent music work, having formed her own label, Buckles Laboratories, soon after her debut EP was released. The singer's single, Spread Thin, peaked at number 19 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 singles chart.