Mariah the Scientist 2024 Tour: Dates, presale, tickets, venues, & all you need to know 

Mariah the Scientist 2024 Tour is scheduled to be held from February 1, 2024, to May 3, 2024, in venues across the UK, continental Europe, and North America. The tour, titled "To Be Eaten Alive," is in support of the singer's newest album of the same name.
Mariah the Scientist announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Honolulu, Paris, Amsterdam, and Portland, among others, via a post on her official Instagram account.
Live Nation presale of the Mariah the Scientist tour will be available from November 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed with the code BACKSTAGE at the official Live Nation page for the tour.
General tickets for the Mariah the Scientist tour will be available on December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
The tour will start in Hawaii and end in Atlanta
Mariah the Scientist released her latest studio album, To Be Eaten Alive, on October 27, 2023. The album peaked at number 93 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Now, Mariah the Scientist is set to embark on a tour in support of the album.
The full list of dates and venues for the Mariah the Scientist 2024 Tour is given below:
- February 1, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii at The Republik
- February 10, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at John Dee Live
- February 11, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Kagelbanan
- February 13, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega
- February 14, 2024 – Paris, France at La Machine du Moulin Rouge
- February 15, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Max
- February 17, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute
- February 18, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Gorilla
- February 20, 2024 – London, UK at Electric Brixton
- March 6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Neptune Theatre
- March 7, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom
- March 10, 2024 – Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst
- March 12, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Regency Ballroom
- March 15, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park
- March 16, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern
- March 17, 2024 – Santa Ana, California at The Observatory OC
- March 19, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren
- March 20, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at El Rey Theater
- March 22, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues
- March 23, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Scoot Inn
- March 24, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues
- March 26, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at The Ogden Theatre
- March 28, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Delmar Hall
- March 29, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Varsity Theater
- March 30, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues
- April 1, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Saint Andrew’s Hall
- April 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at The Danforth Music Hall
- April 3, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Théâtre Beanfield
- April 5, 2024 – Providence, Rhode Island at The Strand
- April 6, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues
- April 7, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at The Webster
- April 9, 2024 – Washington, DC at Echostage
- April 11, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- April 12, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount Theater
- April 15, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live!
- April 16, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia at The National
- April 17, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa
- April 19, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works
- April 20, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte
- April 21, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz
- April 24, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at The Joy Theater
- April 26, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues
- April 27, 2024 – St Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live
- April 28, 2024 – Ft Lauderdale, Florida at Revolution Live
- May 3, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle
Mariah the Scientist is best known for her independent music work, having formed her own label, Buckles Laboratories, soon after her debut EP was released. The singer's single, Spread Thin, peaked at number 19 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 singles chart.