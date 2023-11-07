Tate McRae 2024 World Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Canadian singer and songwriter Tate McRae has officially announced her 2024 world tour, along with the release date of her sophomore album, Think Later. The highly-anticipated is set to be released on December 8, 2023, via RCA Records, and the world tour will be in support of this album.
The world tour will include major cities like London, Amsterdam, Oslo, Berlin, New York, and Auckland. Tate McRae will be joined by fellow artists such as Charlieonnafriday and Presley Regier throughout the tour.
Tate McRae took to Instagram to share her excitement about her upcoming album.
“We’re here guys. My sophomore album. This album means sooo much to me and I can’t believe it’s so close to coming out. Writing this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things I’ve ever gone through," she said.
Tate McRae concluded her statement by saying:
"For the first time in my life. I lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition – and I rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music. Through the biggest highs of my life to the lowest of lows – I feel so happy that it is now gonna be yours
For those eager to secure their tickets for the North American leg of the Tate McRae's tour, the American Express presale for card members will kick off on Tuesday, November 7, at 10 am local time. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, November 10, at 10 am for the US and UK. They can be purchased on McRae's official website.
Fans in Australia and New Zealand will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting on November 14 at 3 pm local time. Fans can also follow Tate McRae's social media handles to stay updated with the tour.
Tate Mcrae's world tour will begin in Dublin and end in Wellington
Tate Mcrae will kick off her world tour with her Dublin concert, scheduled for April 17, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up her world tour with a final concert in Wellington on November 21, 2024.
Here are the dates and venues for Tate McRae's tour:
- April 17, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
- April 18, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
- April 20, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Academy
- April 22, 2024 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
- April 24, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
- April 26, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic At The Halls
- April 28, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
- April 29, 2024 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live
- April 30, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena
- May 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
- May 3, 2024 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
- May 4, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Falkonersalen
- May 6, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
- May 7, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
- May 8, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin
- May 10, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar
- May 12, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622
- May 13, 2024 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
- May 14, 2024 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
- May 16, 2024 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
- May 17, 2024 – Paris, France – Zenith
- May 20, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club
- May 21, 2024 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
- May 22, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu de Lisboa
- July 5, 2024 – Calgary, AB – Hometown Show
- July 7, 2024 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michelle
- July 9, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- July 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
- July 14, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- July 17, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- July 19, 2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- July 20, 2024 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- July 21, 2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- July 24, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- July 27, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- July 28, 2024 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- July 30, 2024 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
- Aug. 1, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- Aug. 6, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- Aug. 7, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Aug. 9, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Aug. 13, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Aug. 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Mann
- Aug. 16, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- Aug. 17, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- Aug. 22, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Nov. 8, 2024 – Perth, Australia – Red Hill Auditorium
- Nov. 10, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
- Nov. 12, 2024 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
- Nov. 15, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia – AEC Theatre
- Nov. 17, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
- Nov. 19, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
- Nov. 21, 2024 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena
Tate McRae's rapid rise to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable, and her new song, Greedy, is taking over the world charts. Now she has announced her world tour, which is highly anticipated by fans worldwide.