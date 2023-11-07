Tate McRae 2024 World Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Canadian singer and songwriter Tate McRae has officially announced her 2024 world tour, along with the release date of her sophomore album, Think Later. The highly-anticipated is set to be released on December 8, 2023, via RCA Records, and the world tour will be in support of this album.

The world tour will include major cities like London, Amsterdam, Oslo, Berlin, New York, and Auckland. Tate McRae will be joined by fellow artists such as Charlieonnafriday and Presley Regier throughout the tour.

Tate McRae took to Instagram to share her excitement about her upcoming album.

“We’re here guys. My sophomore album. This album means sooo much to me and I can’t believe it’s so close to coming out. Writing this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things I’ve ever gone through," she said.

Tate McRae concluded her statement by saying:

"For the first time in my life. I lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition – and I rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music. Through the biggest highs of my life to the lowest of lows – I feel so happy that it is now gonna be yours

For those eager to secure their tickets for the North American leg of the Tate McRae's tour, the American Express presale for card members will kick off on Tuesday, November 7, at 10 am local time. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, November 10, at 10 am for the US and UK. They can be purchased on McRae's official website. Fans in Australia and New Zealand will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting on November 14 at 3 pm local time. Fans can also follow Tate McRae's social media handles to stay updated with the tour.

Tate Mcrae's world tour will begin in Dublin and end in Wellington

Tate Mcrae will kick off her world tour with her Dublin concert, scheduled for April 17, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up her world tour with a final concert in Wellington on November 21, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues for Tate McRae's tour:

April 17, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

April 18, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

April 20, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Academy

April 22, 2024 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

April 24, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

April 26, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic At The Halls

April 28, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

April 29, 2024 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live

April 30, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena

May 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

May 3, 2024 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

May 4, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Falkonersalen

May 6, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

May 7, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

May 8, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin

May 10, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar

May 12, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622

May 13, 2024 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

May 14, 2024 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

May 16, 2024 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

May 17, 2024 – Paris, France – Zenith

May 20, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

May 21, 2024 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

May 22, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu de Lisboa

July 5, 2024 – Calgary, AB – Hometown Show

July 7, 2024 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michelle

July 9, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

July 14, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

July 17, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

July 19, 2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

July 20, 2024 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 21, 2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 24, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 27, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 28, 2024 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 30, 2024 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 1, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Aug. 6, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 7, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 9, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 13, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Aug. 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Mann

Aug. 16, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 17, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 22, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Nov. 8, 2024 – Perth, Australia – Red Hill Auditorium

Nov. 10, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

Nov. 12, 2024 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion

Nov. 15, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia – AEC Theatre

Nov. 17, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

Nov. 19, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Nov. 21, 2024 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena Tate McRae's rapid rise to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable, and her new song, Greedy, is taking over the world charts. Now she has announced her world tour, which is highly anticipated by fans worldwide.