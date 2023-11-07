"Pads are backwards": Fans troll Tate McRae's new hockey-themed album cover announcing Canadian pop star's sophomore record

Tate McRae, a well-known Canadian singer and songwriter, has announced the release of her sophomore album, 'Think Later,' which will be available on December 8.

McRae chose a hockey-themed album cover, with her posing wearing hockey pads. However, hockey fans were quick to react to her new album's cover theme, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to troll the pop juggernaut for wearing the hockey pads incorrectly.

One fan on X tweeted:

"Pads are backwards"

Here are some of the best reactions:

Tate McRae is a 20-year-old Canadian pop singer, composer, and dancer from Calgary. She rose to popularity as the first Canadian finalist on the American reality show "So You Think You Can Dance."

Her popular songs include "You Broke Me First," "Greedy," and "That Way." She's been honored with numerous prestigious dance and music awards for her songs.

Tate McRae and Cole Sillinger's Relationship

Tate McRae is reportedly in a relationship with Cole Sillinger, and the couple is said to have been together since 2021. However, both McRae and Sillinger haven't posted on their social media accounts in a while, raising the question of whether the couple is still together.

There were also rumors among Tate McRae's fans that the couple had broken up due to cheating. However, despite the rumors, both of them continue to follow and like each other's Instagram posts, but there isn't much information about the couple's relationship status at the moment.

Before Cole Sillinger, McRae had a relationship with Jonny Hader, a Canadian cinematographer.

Cole Sillinger's NHL Career

Sillinger, 20, is an American-born Canadian professional hockey player who plays as a center for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He was drafted as the 12th overall pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Cole Sillinger made his league debut in the 2021–22 season and recorded his first career hat trick during a game against the Vegas Golden Knights in March 2022.

The 20-year-old center has played two seasons in the NHL with the Blue Jackets. During that time, Sillinger has appeared in 143 games, notching up 42 points through 19 goals and 23 assists.

Last season, he was sent to the Cleveland Monsters, the top affiliate of the Blue Jackets, in the AHL, where Cole Sillinger accumulated six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 games.