CMA Fest 2024: Lineup, tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know

CMA Fest 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 6, 2024, to June 9, 2024, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2024 iteration will be the festival's 51st edition, having been first held in 1972 and annually ever since except for 2020 and 2021, which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming festival will feature performances by artists such as Kieth Urban, Hardy, and Dylan Gossett, among others. CMA Fest 2024 was announced by the organizers via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on March 14, 2024.
Tickets for the festival are currently on sale on the official festival website and Ticketmaster. Four-day tickets are priced at an average of $372 plus processing fees and service taxes.
CMA Fest 2024 lineup and prominent artists
CMA Fest 2024 is bringing along a stellar lineup, including artists such as Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Megan Moroney, among others. Luke Bryan will make his appearance at the festival after a few of his tour dates as well as an appearance at the Coast City Festival.
Megan Moroney, meanwhile, will appear at CMA Fest 2024 after a few of her supporting performances on Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down tour as well as her performance at the Norfolk Patriotic Festival.
The current lineup for the CMA Fest 2024 is given below, with further acts to be announced at a later stage on the official website of the festival:
The CMA Fest 2024 has partnered with major streaming giant ABC Studios, as well as Budlight, Chevrolet, Rock and Roll Denims, and Sugar Bee, among other partners.