CMA Fest 2024: Lineup, tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know

CMA Fest 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 6, 2024, to June 9, 2024, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2024 iteration will be the festival's 51st edition, having been first held in 1972 and annually ever since except for 2020 and 2021, which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming festival will feature performances by artists such as Kieth Urban, Hardy, and Dylan Gossett, among others. CMA Fest 2024 was announced by the organizers via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on March 14, 2024.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale on the official festival website and Ticketmaster. Four-day tickets are priced at an average of $372 plus processing fees and service taxes.

CMA Fest 2024 lineup and prominent artists

CMA Fest 2024 is bringing along a stellar lineup, including artists such as Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Megan Moroney, among others. Luke Bryan will make his appearance at the festival after a few of his tour dates as well as an appearance at the Coast City Festival.

Megan Moroney, meanwhile, will appear at CMA Fest 2024 after a few of her supporting performances on Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down tour as well as her performance at the Norfolk Patriotic Festival.

The current lineup for the CMA Fest 2024 is given below, with further acts to be announced at a later stage on the official website of the festival:

49 Winchester

Abbey Cone

Abby Anderson

Adam Doleac

Aidan Confield

Alana Springsteen

Alex Hall

Alex Lambert

Alexandra Kay

Alli Walker

Andy Griggs

Anella Herim

Angel White

Angie K

Anne Wilson

Annie Bosko

Ashland Craft

Ashley Anne

Ashley McBryde

Atlus

Austin Snell

Austin Williams

Avery Anna

Bailey Zimmerman

Ben Chapman

Ben Fuller

Blanco Brown

Breland

Brennley Brown

Brett Kissel

Brian Kelley

Britnee Kellog

Brooke Eden

Brooke Lee

Brothers Osbourne

Bryan Martin

Bryce Leatherwood

Canaan Cox

Canaan Smith

Carly Pearce

Carter Faith

Casey Barnes

Catie Offerman

Charlie Worsham

Chase Mathew

Chase McDaniel

Chase McWright

Chayce Beckham

Chrissy Metz

Clayton Mullen

Cody Johnson

Coffey Anderson

Colbie Caillat

Colin Stough

Cooper Alan

Corey Kent

Craig Campbell

Dallas Smith

Dalton Dover

Dan Spencer

Darryl Worley

Dasha

David J

David Nail

Dillon Carmichael

Drake Milligan

Drew Baldridge

Drew Green

Drew Parker

Dylan Gosset

Dylan Schneider

Dylan Scott

Eli Winders

Eli Young Band

Ella Langley

Emerson Drive

Emily Ann Roberts

Fancy Hagood

Flat River Band

Frank Ray

Gavin DeGraw

George Birge

Grace Tyler

Graham Barham

Greylan James

Griffeen Palmer

Hannah Ellis

Hardy

Harper Grace

Harper O'Neill

Hayden Coffman

Home Free

Hueston

HunterGirl

Ingrid Andress

Jackson Dean

Jade Eagleson

Jake Worthington

Jamie O'Neil

Jelly Roll

John Hollier

John Morgan

Jon Pardi

Jonathan Hutcherson

Jordan Davis

Josh Gracin

Just Jayne

Kameron Marlowe

Karley Scott Collins

Kasey Tyndall

Kashus Culpepper

Kassi Ashton

Kaylee Bell

Keith Anderson

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsey Hart

Kelsey Waldon

Kidd G

Kolby Cooper

Kylie Frey

Kylie Morgan

Laci Kaye Boothe

Lainey Wilson

Lanco

Lanie Gardner

Larry Fleet

Lathan Warlick

Laura Alaina

Lauren Watniks

Lecade

Lily Rose

Little Texas

Locash

Logan Crossby

Lorrie Morgan

Luke Bryan

Lynrd Skynrd

Mackenzie Carpenter

Madeline Merlo

Mae Estes

Mark Wills

Mason Ramsey

Matt Koziel

Matt Stell

Megan Moroney

Mickey Guyton

Neon Union

Niko Moon

Noah Hicks

Owen Riegling

Palmer Anthony

Parker McCollum

Payton Smith

Peytan Porter

Priscilla Block

Pryor Braid

Puddin (K.Michelle)

Raelynn

Redferrin

Reid Haughton

Restless Road

Reyna Roberts

Ricochet

Runaway June

RVSHVD

Sam Williams

Sammy Arriaga

Sean Stemaly

Shaboozey

Shaylen

Shenandoah

Sophia Scott

Spencer Crandall

T Graham Browne

Tanner Adell

Tayler Holder

Taylor Austin Dye

Taylor Hunnicut

Tenille Arts

The Castellows

The War and Treaty

The Washboard Union

Thomas Rett

Thompson Square

Tigerlily Gold

Timothy Wayne

Travis Collins

Trey Lewis

Triston Marez

Troubadour Blue

Tucker Wetmore

Ty Herndon

Tyler Booth

Tyler Braden

Tyler Farr

Tyler Haverson

Uncle Kracker

United States Navy Band

Vincent Mason

VWilliz

Wade Hayes

Walker County

Walker Montgomery

Warren Zneiders

William Michael Morgan

Wyatt Flores

Zac George

Zach Top

Zandi Holdup

The CMA Fest 2024 has partnered with major streaming giant ABC Studios, as well as Budlight, Chevrolet, Rock and Roll Denims, and Sugar Bee, among other partners.